Eden Alene to perform in Eurovision 2020's Europe Shine a Light program

"Sadly there will be no Eurovision Song Contest this year. Instead, we intend to unite Europe on May 16 with a unique prime-time TV program," said Jon Ola Sand, Executive Supervisor of the Contest on behalf of the EBU.



Following the announcement of the cancellation of this year's contest, Israel's representative performer Eden Alene was told that she would instead get to represent Israel in next year's Eurovison competition.

She was the first Ethiopian Israeli to be chosen to represent the Jewish state in the competition, and was slated to sing Feker Libi by Doron Medalie and Idan Raichel at the show, however it was later announced that although this year's performers are allowed to perform next year, the songs of this year will be disqualified.

While her song is disqualified from next year's contest, Alene's will be aired during the two hour long program that is scheduled to take place on May 16, the same time the original Eurovision event was supposed to occur.

The EBU, well aware of the fact that the heart and true soul of Eurovision are the audience and fans, has also decided to invite anyone who wants to take part in another joint performance, this time in 'What's Another Year' performed by Johnny Logan in 1980 for Ireland, according to Channel 12. Instructions on how to participate can be found at the Eurovision News blog site wiwiblogs here. All 41 of this years songs will be aired, however in a non competitive manner.

At the end of the show the Eurovision 2020 artists will come together to sing a past Eurovison hit from 1997, Love Shine a Light, which is felt to have "unifying lyrics appropriate for the current situation we find ourselves in," according to the Eurovision official sight.

Love Shine a Light was performed by Katrina Katrina and the Waves, bringing the UK to its fifth and last win of the competition.

Well-known Eurovision artists from recent years will also be invited to participate in linking Europe through other familiar songs from the past, performed in iconic European locations.



