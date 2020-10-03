Gal Gadot third place on Forbes list of highest paid actresses 2020

Gadot first made the Forbes highest paid actresses list in 2018, coming in at number 10 with $10 m. and she did not make the list in 2019.

Gadot earned international fame in the title role of the 2017 box office hit Wonder Woman that netted over $821 m. globally.

Sofia Vergara and Angelina Jolie came in first and second on the 2020 list that is characterized by more TV stars than usual. This is in part due to the coronavirus pandemic postponing the production of many big-budget releases, according to Forbes.

Amy Spiro and Aaron Reich contributed to this report.

