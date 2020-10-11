The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Haifa International Film Festival announces winners

Leaving Paradise by Ofer Freiman won the Best Film Award in the Israeli Documentary Film Competition, and its creators will receive NIS 40,000 as part of this prize.

By HANNAH BROWN  
OCTOBER 11, 2020 22:12
‘LEAVING PARADISE,’ the winner of the Israeli Documentary Competition. (photo credit: Courtesy)
‘LEAVING PARADISE,’ the winner of the Israeli Documentary Competition.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The 36th Haifa International Film Festival announced the winners of its competitions on Saturday at the conclusion of the festival, which was held online this year.
Leaving Paradise by Ofer Freiman won the Best Film Award in the Israeli Documentary Film Competition, and its creators will receive NIS 40,000 as part of this prize.
The judges wrote in their statement, “A wide-ranging documentary epic that depicts with humanity and with a loving and curious look the formation and disintegration of a utopian, wild and controversial dream – a family commune in the heart of a beautiful Brazilian forest. A wonderful film shot, edited and directed with great talent, [dealing with] the Jewish community and personal [life] while touching on fascinating universal issues of family relations, patriarchy in the modern world, tension between nature and progress and a wide range of individualistic and existentialist worldviews.”
The jury gave a Special Mention to the film Bitter Honey, directed by Udi Kalinsky and Revital Oren, about a beekeeper coping with the ongoing destruction of bees in the modern world.
The film This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection, by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, won the Best Film Award in the Carmel International Feature Film Competition. The film, which previously won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival, tells the story of a mine worker in South Africa and how his death affects his mother in Lesotho.
Ilya Khrzhanovskiy’s DAU. Natasha received a Special Mention in the Carmel Competition. It is about oppression during the Cold War and generated controversy at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year because its cast and crew lived in conditions that mimicked the characters’ lives while it was being made, and some thought it was abusive.
The prize for Best Short Student Film went to Gefen, by Noam Ellis, and the prize for Best Short Independent Film went to Sasha Tamarin’s Incurable Disease.


Tags Haifa Haifa International Film Festival film festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo UN makes mockery of its Human Rights Council By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval Peace Now doctrines are outdated, its time to move on By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Felice Friedson Setting the Saudi stage for normalization By FELICE FRIEDSON
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Ira Forman Combatting antisemitism: Why the world needs to adopt the IHRA definition By IRA FORMAN

Most Read

1 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
2 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019
3 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
4 American oleh suspect in dog abuse case has detention extended
The dog is seen being treated in an Agricultre Ministry facility after he was rescued from an abusive home in Bat Yam.
5 Meet Israel’s ‘Greta Thunberg,’ candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize
Yosef Abramowitz [R] with President Shimon Peres [L], in the middle are US comedian Sarah Silverman and her sister, Rabbi Susan Silverman, who is also married to Mr. Abramowitz.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by