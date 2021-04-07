Helen Mirren will portray Golda Meir in new Yom Kippur war film

Helen Mirren will portray former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in a new film, retelling the story of the Yom Kippur war, according to a statement by the Embankment company. Production on the film is set to start in October, and to be directed by Academy Award winner Guy Nattiv, who previously directed the movie " Skin" which won the award. The screenplay will be written by Nicholas Martin Kuhn, who will also be the producer. According to the statement, he will attempt to focus the drama of and high-stakes nature of Meir's decisions during the Yom Kippur war. "As someone who was born during the Yom Kippur War, I am honored to tell this fascinating story about the first and only woman to ever lead Israel," Nattiv said. "Nicholas Martin's brilliant script dives into Golda's final chapter as the country faces a deadly surprise attack during the holiest day of the year, a core of delusional generals undermining Golda's judgment, all the while undergoing secret treatments for her illness."
