The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

'Hey! Did you know that Art does not Exist': New Tel Aviv art exhibit

The Tel Aviv Museum presents an exhibition of works from the ‘Sylvio Perlstein collection: from Dada to Now.’

By NERIA BARR  
JULY 26, 2021 20:26
WORKS BY Roy Lichtenstein and Irving Penn will be featured in the exhibit ‘Hey! Did you know that Art does not exist...’ (photo credit: Courtesy)
WORKS BY Roy Lichtenstein and Irving Penn will be featured in the exhibit ‘Hey! Did you know that Art does not exist...’
(photo credit: Courtesy)
An exhibition of the famed Sylvio Perlstein collection is opening on Tuesday at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art
“Hey! Did you know that Art does not exist...,” presents, for the first time in Israel, over 100 works from this rare collection, among them works that have become iconic and metonymic of the 20th century.
“Sylvio only holds exhibitions of his collection in places that matter to him personally,” said curator David Rosenberg, who curates all of the collection’s exhibitions.
“He held an exhibition in Paris because that’s where most of the works usually hang in his home. He had an exhibition in Belgium because he was born there and his family lives there, and in Brazil because that is where he grew up. He loves New York and has many friends among the artists there, so we had an exhibition in New York; and Israel – well, he has very strong emotional ties with Israel,” said the curator.
Over the past five decades, Perlstein, who was born in Belgium and raised in Rio de Janeiro, and lives in Belgium, France and the US, has collected works by prominent 20th-century artists, most of whom he met and became friends with.
Above all, this exhibition is a testimony to the importance of art collecting in the development of the world of fine arts. This personal collection traces artists and trends throughout the 20th century until today. It includes Dada and Surrealist artists, abstract and conceptual art, minimalism, pop art, Arte Povera, contemporary art and more, as well as a uniquely extensive and outstanding collection of photography.
The exhibition presents over 100 works from this rare collection, among them works that have become iconic and metonymic of the 20th century, focusing on four main pillars of the Perlstein collection: Dada & Surrealism, vintage photography from the 20th century, minimalism, and contemporary art, which Perlstein is deeply passionate about. There works on view by iconic artists, among them Josef Albers, Carl Andre, Irving Penn, Diane Arbus, Hans Bellmer, André Breton, Marcel Broodthaers, Marcel Duchamp, Max Ernst, Hannah Höch, Jenny Holzer, Donald Judd, Sol LeWitt, Roy Lichtenstein, René Magritte, Man Ray and Bruce Nauman.
“I have been traveling between Europe and the USA since the 1960s, and I never drew borders around my collection,” said Perlstein about his collection.
“I am intrigued by photography as much as I am drawn to minimalism and conceptual art, and I collect Dada and Surrealism with as much enthusiasm as I do contemporary art. I am attracted to works that are nonconformist and even bizarre, and that challenge me. I also love works with humor. There has to be a twist, sarcasm or something that shakes our conventions,” he explained.
Opening July 27, closing January 9, 2022, at the Tel Aviv Museum. Curator Noa Rosenberg, guest curator David Rosenberg.


Tags Tel Aviv Museum of Art art Exhibition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

For Israel, Olympics always carry extra emotional baggage - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI

My Word: Between Ben & Jerry’s and ‘Ahed’s Knee’

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s bad for Israel when the US has a dim view of itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Prof. Hillel Frisch, expert on Israeli Arabs

Has the IDF lost the willingness to fight? - opinion

 By HILLEL FRISCH
Most Read
1

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
4

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by