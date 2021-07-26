Jewish museum in Portugal opens exhibition on Operation Entebbe

The President of B'nai B'rith Portugal commented on the decision, saying that the "room that has just opened is dedicated to young Jews who have no awareness of the many counter-terrorist actions that the IDF and Mossad have faced in the past."

She continued, explaining the concept behind the room, and said that "the idea of building a room dedicated to the Entebbe operation came from an event that brought together young Jewish leaders of various nationalities in Oporto last June".

The young people's main concern was whether Israel could stop a new Holocaust in any country in the world, to which the Israeli ambassador, president and CEO of B'nai B'rith International, present at the event, clearly replied that they could.

As well as the new Entebbe operation exhibition, the Jewish Museum of Oporto explores thousands of years of Jewish history including the Golden Age in Sefarad, the expulsion from Spain and Portugal, the Portuguese Inquisition, the arrival in Oporto of an Ashkenazi community in the 19th and 20th centuries, the failed rescue attempt of the bnei anousim in the 1930s, and the current flourishing of the Oporto Jewish community.

The current local Jewish community consists of an estimated 500 Jews.