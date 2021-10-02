Horoscopes for Heshvan 5782: Release expectations to maximize equanimity

Everybody knows that Hodesh Heshvan can be either “mar” (bitter) or “ram” (high). Which way it goes depends on each person’s unique ability to grasp the opportunities and avoid the pitfalls. This shmita year of 5782 adds another condition: the ability to release expectations and let go of the way we believe things “should” be.

October 6th’s New Moon in Libra coincides with Pluto’s direct station, and both Sun and Mars / Ma’adim in Libra are inconjunct to Uranus / Oron in Taurus. This inconjunct is ruled by Venus/Noga, and we’re going to have to count those Venusian traits – diplomacy, partnership, and harmony – to counteract the possibility of miscues and missteps. Venus enters freewheeling Sagittarius on October 7, thumbing her nose at any force trying to tie her down or restrict her need for independence.

The moribund turns to fast and forward motion within a week when Saturn / Shabbtai stations direct October 10, as does Jupiter / Tzedek and Mercury / Kochav on October 18. The Full Aries Moon October 20 inspires courage for the emotionally developed and prompts recklessness in the immature. The most potentially incendiary transit of the month is the square of Mars to Pluto October 22, hours before the Sun’s ingress into Mars/Pluto-ruled Scorpio. This could be an epic power struggle between those trying to force their values on others without taking the time and effort to develop consensus or obtain consent. The consequences of poor impulse control and uninformed choices may echo all the way into 2022 and beyond.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Make Heshvan “ram” and not “mar” by tempering triggers, responding and not reacting, and thinking twice and then twice more before acting. Releasing expectations around what “should” be happening vs what is really going on dampens down anxiety and raises equanimity levels. Let it go!

ARIES / TALEH

“Intensity” is your key word for Heshvan, which begins with a discomforting inconjunct between Mars / Ma’adim and Uranus / Oron October 6. It’s like you’re talking to yourself but you’re not listening! Sun and retrograde Mercury / Kochav conjunct Mars October 8-9; review and carefully consider all communications to ensure they’re fair and balanced. Full Moon in Aries October 20 supports emotional courage and relationship risk-taking. Big red flags wave October 22 at the square of Mars to Pluto. Avoid burning bridges to prove how right you are! Mars enters Scorpio October 30, realigning and harmonizing your energy.

TAURUS / SHOR

Venus / Noga enters Sagittarius on October 7, stimulating a love of adventure and a powerful need for freedom. You’re far more susceptible to impulsive decision-making now because of Uranus / Oron’s long transit through Taurus (through the summer of 2025!); adding your planetary ruler Venus in independence-loving Sagittarius to the mix makes the possibility of abrupt life-changing decisions in favor of liberty and personal sovereignty much higher than usual. You may find emotional release and healing in intimate, shared vulnerability and spiritual connection October 16-26 with Venus trine “Wounded Healer” Chiron and square mystical Neptune / Rahav.

GEMINI / T’OMIM

Both Sun and Retrograde Mercury / Kochav conjunct Mars / Ma’adim October 9. With the Moon in solar opposite Sagittarius on that day, it’s prime time for assertive truth-telling which in fact MAY be actual truth, and at the same time, be told in such a way that it alienates the very folks you’re trying to enlighten. Mercury stations direct October 18, lifting clouds of indecision. You’ll get a second chance to powerfully tell your own truth, but with a more positive and uplifting spin, when Mercury trines Jupiter / Tzedek and squares Pluto November 1-2. Be bold as love!

CANCER / SARTAN

Hodesh Heshvan begins with a powerful punch October 6. The New Moon in Libra wants balance and harmony and Pluto’s direct station that day puts his muscle behind that desire. However, the Sun and Mars / Ma’adim are both inconjunct Uranus / Oron that day, crossing signals and scrambling energetic hits-and-misses. Avoid judging yourself harshly October 12 at the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn. Full Moon in Aries October 20 invites public praise; Last Quarter Moon in Leo October 28 produces long-awaited investment results. New Moon in Scorpio November 4 with Sun opposite Uranus delivers shocking yet delightful surprises.

LEO / ARYEH

Sun conjunct Mercury / Kochav October 9 begins a process that won’t be complete until Erev Hanukkah, during which you must do the heavy lifting around issues of home and family, especially November 4 at the opposition of Sun to Uranus / Oron. The Sun’s trine to Jupiter / Tzedek October 15 gives you the lift you need to make the money shot toward success October 17 when Sun squares Pluto. Last Quarter Leo Moon and Sun square Saturn / Shabbtai October 28-30 calls you out on using “responsibility” as an excuse to avoid your actual responsibilities.

VIRGO / BETULAH

The Sun conjuncts Retrograde Mercury / Kochav, which conjuncts Mars / Ma’adim October 9, a highly charged day for confrontive conversations which may shed a great deal of light AND throw a great deal of shade. The danger of being proven wrong is high unless you bring receipts, footnotes, and citations for proofs. You’re entirely capable of arguing the other side of the story just as passionately October 18 when both Mercury stations direct, as well as Jupiter / Tzedek station with a Mars trine. Telling the truth about what you really want is more than half the battle!

LIBRA / MOZNAYIM

New Moon in Libra with Pluto direct and Venus / Noga entering Sagittarius on October 6-7 imbues you with a powerful sense of self and an overwhelming urge to take destiny into your own hands. Generously channel your healing energy with compassionate words and connective consensual touch October 16 with Mercury / Kochav conjunct Venus, and Venus trine “Wounded Healer” Chiron. Avoid excessive pleasurable indulgences or extreme health risks October 26 at the square of Venus to Neptune; the proverbial water is too murky to judge its true depths. Venus sextiles Jupiter / Tzedek October 28 supports proactive, positive changes.

SCORPIO / AKRAV

Hodesh Heshvan packs a walloping punch October 6, at the New Libra Moon with Pluto direct, and both Sun and Mars / Ma’adim inconjunct Uranus / Oron. You feel both immensely powerful and weirdly impotent simultaneously; release all expectations for an immediate reduction in both grandiosity and moroseness. The square of Mars to Pluto October 22 demands all your accumulated wisdom, self-control, patience, long-term planning, and investment in self-development to withstand the powerful urge to blow the whole thing up. New Moon in Scorpio with Sun opposite Uranus November 4 feels like a mini-t’chiyat hameitim, your personal resurrection.

SAGITTARIUS / KESHET

Sun trines Jupiter / Tzedek October 15, illuminating the progress you’ve made during Jupiter’s retrograde. Though it’s only been since mid-June, it still feels like a thousand years. Jupiter stations direct and is trined by Mars / Ma’adim October 18, which will give you the get-up-and-go you so crave now that the brakes are finally off. Venus / Noga wants to show you a good time October 28 at her trine to Jupiter at the Last Quarter Moon in Leo. Mercury / Kochav direct trines Jupiter November 1, revisiting and revising commitments made around October 3 during Mercury retrograde.

CAPRICORN / GIDI

Saturn / Shabbtai stations direct October 10; he’s been retrograded since late May, so this feels like a bit of a new beginning, especially with the added initiating energy of the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn October 12. Capricorns are Cardinal signs, which means they’re starters, but the celestial Goat is only interested in starting things that are practical, profitable, or useful. Call on creative energy for inspiration and beautification of your big idea October 13, when Venus / Noga sextiles Saturn. Logistical challenges don’t stop you when the Sun squares Saturn October 30; you just push on through!

AQUARIUS / D’LI

Sun and Mars / Ma’adim inconjunct Uranus / Oron October 6 with Pluto direct at the New Moon in Libra may produce epic-level relationship misunderstanding. Mercury / Kochav is inconjunct Uranus; retrograde October 11 and direct on October 24. You keep asking the same question and expecting a different answer. Expect a “runaway bride” scenario October 19 with Venus inconjunct Uranus. Commitments you were keen on now seem untenable, and you can’t really tell what’s true right now. You’re tempted to cut and run at the opposition of Sun to Uranus at the New Moon in Scorpio November 4.

PISCES / DAGIM

Be impeccable with your word this month, as miscues and mixed signals abound. Sun inconjunct Neptune / Rahav October 13 skews perceptions and requires a fact checker (preferably an Earth sign) to verify what you think is really going on. Are you crazy, or crazy like a fox? Mars / Ma’adim inconjunct Neptune October 16 doubles down on delusional information feeding doubts and fueling insecurities about what you’re feeling. Venus / Noga squares Neptune October 26 and demands to know what it all means. You’re impatient with the snail’s pace of Divine revelation, but true knowledge takes time to unfold.