The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Israel reaches for the glitz of Eurovision against the backdrop of rockets

Eden Alene upholds 48 years of Israeli tradition with performance in Saturday night’s finals

By HANNAH BROWN  
MAY 20, 2021 21:43
EDEN ALENE performs during first semifinal of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Tuesday night. (photo credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS)
EDEN ALENE performs during first semifinal of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Tuesday night.
(photo credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS)
 While some Israeli Eurovision fans worry that the current war will hurt the chances of Israel’s contestant, Eden Alene, to win the song contest – the finals for it will be held on Saturday night in Rotterdam (and which will be broadcast on Kan 11) – veteran Eurovision fans say that politics will not be a major factor.
“Eurovision fans are in kind of a bubble, they’re not too political,” said Yoav Ginai, a television presenter who wrote the lyrics to “Diva,” the song by transgender vocal artist Dana International, which won Eurovision in 1998.
“They are more interested in the presentation of the song, the dancing, the look,” he said. He noted that half of the contest score comes from fans voting around the world and half comes from a panel of judges. The war will not factor into the fans’ appreciation, he said, “but the judges could be more problematic” in terms of allowing the political situation to color their outlook and potentially snub Alene.
But Israel’s chances for victory on this field looked brighter after Alene performed in the semifinals on Tuesday night and advanced to the finals. Alene, the first Israeli contestant of Ethiopian descent, gave a flawless performance, which was televised to about 200 million viewers around the world. The pressure on the 21-year-old had mounted over the past year after the event was postponed from its May 2020 date due to the coronavirus. But Alene, an accomplished singer with an appealing presence who was raised by a single mother and who grew up in Jerusalem and Kiryat Gat, showed amazing poise as she sang the tune, “Set Me Free,” by Amit Mordechai, Ido Netzer, Noam Zaltin and Ron Carmi. She danced with a group of male dancers and wore a sexy black-and-white costume by Alon Livné, who has created performance costumes for Beyoncé, which was made of braids that matched her hair. She told Wiwibloggs – one of dozens of Eurovision-oriented sites — that the braids are “representing my freedom. It was my idea to do this, so it’s my own [way of saying] set me free.” Although protesters outside the auditorium called for “the occupier” not to be allowed to participate, Alene was able to hit the highest note ever achieved at Eurovision. The audience – smaller than usual due to pandemic concerns but still sizable — went wild after she achieved this feat and she thanked the crowd in Amharic, Hebrew, Arabic and English. She wrapped herself in an Israeli flag and recited the “Shema Yisrael” prayer as she waited for the results of the voting. When she heard she had made it to the finals, the jubilant Alene gushed, “I feel like I’m going to explode because of the excitement. I’m so happy for my country because we deserve this. We’ve been through so much... I love my country, and I’ve been through so much. And I’m so happy!”
But while she flashed a big smile and made her polished performance look effortless, she was acutely aware of the difficult situation back at home. She posted a message on Instagram earlier this week referring to the war with Gaza saying, “I am in Holland now, but my heart is with you every minute, hurting, loving, strengthening, and following with worry everything that is happening in Israel.”
The outbreak of the current hostilities with Gaza makes the always over-the-top song contest – known for its wild, colorful, even garish costumes and staging and intensely emotional performances – seem even more surreal than usual. The commentators on Kan, the network broadcasting the semifinal event on Tuesday, mentioned that it had not been an easy decision to broadcast the semifinal in light of the ongoing war and said that if necessary, newscasters would break into the Eurovision event to broadcast about the conflict. As the 16 semifinalists performed, at times the right side of the screen lit up orange with the news of missile barrages headed for different parts of Israel.
BUT WHILE many on social media called for Israel to be ousted from the event, Eurovision has long had an intense grip on the Israeli psyche because it is one of the first international contests in which Israel was able to participate and excel. Israel began taking part in Eurovision in 1973 and took home the top prize in 1978 and 1979, with wins for Izhar Cohen and the Alphabeta, with the song “A-Ba-Ni-Bi” and Milk and Honey, with “Hallelujah,” respectively, and then again in 1998 with International’s “Diva.” While for decades the top prize eluded Israel, Israelis continued to be devoted Eurovision fans and to cheer on Israeli contestants. Finally, in 2018, Netta Barzilai became Israel’s fourth Eurovision winner with her rousing rendition of “Toy,” a self-empowerment anthem.
The last Eurovision contest was held in Tel Aviv in 2019 because it is held in the home country of the previous year’s winner. Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence won the 2019 contest with the song “Arcade,” so this year’s event took place in the Netherlands.
Ginai confirmed that Eurovision is popular with LGBTQ audiences in Israel and around the world, who see it as “a place where you can be and do what you want, the musical numbers and costumes are very colorful, dramatic, extreme.” There have been many LGBTQ winners and contestants over the years.
This year’s controversy is not the first time politics have reared its head at Eurovision, he pointed out. Arab countries do not participate because they would be required to broadcast the Israeli singers, he said. There has been a movement to include Palestine among the participants in the past and in 2016, buttons saying, “Palestinian Eurovision” were given out at the contest, but so far Palestine has not taken part, although it is part of the European Broadcasting Union, which oversees the event. In 2019, at the finals in Tel Aviv, the Icelandic group, Hatari displayed scarves with Palestinian flags when the results were announced and were fined because political displays are banned.
In 2000, the Israeli act, PingPong, broke this rule as it waved a Syrian flag during its performance of the song, “Be Happy,” in a routine directed by Eytan Fox and the Israel Broadcasting Authority severed its connection to the performers, although did not stop them from competing. In 2013, Fox made the film, Cupcakes, about a group of friends and neighbors who write Israel’s winning song for a Eurovision-like contest and go on to perform in the finals in Paris. Cupcakes is currently being remade in the US, a sign that Americans are beginning to show some interest in Eurovision. “I had this connection to Eurovision growing up,” Fox said in an interview when the film was released. Last year, fans starved for Eurovision during the pandemic had to make do with the affectionate parody starring Will Ferrell, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga on Netflix, which featured several previous winners – including Barzilai – in cameos.
Israel was represented this year in a different way as well, because Russia’s song, “Russian Woman,” performed by Manizha, was written by two Israelis, Ori Avni and Ori Kaplan. “Russian Woman” also advanced to the finals.
Passionate Eurovision fans all over Israel will be rooting for Alene on Saturday night, but Ginai emphasized that politics aside, an Israeli victory is far from assured. “There are many songs that have gotten a lot of attention this year,” he said, mentioning Malta’s entry, “Je Me Casse” performed by Destiny Chukunyere, who is from a Maltese-Nigerian family, which is considered to be one of the strongest contenders. But for many Israelis, it will be a thrill just to hear Alene hit the high notes again, particularly if her performance is not accompanied by a column of missile alerts in the corner of the screen.


Tags Israeli Palestinian Conflict Eurovision Eurovision Song Contest Operation Guardian of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza sparks antisemitism abroad - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

Echoing Hamas’s narrative on Israel-Gaza conflict enables terror - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Dr. Jonathan Schanzer

Sheikh Jarrah is the latest ‘single point of failure’ fiction - opinion

 By JONATHAN SCHANZER, DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.
4

Hezbollah member killed after trying to cross into Israel from Lebanon

Israeli soldiers guard in Metula, on the border between Israel and Lebanon, northern Israel, on May 15, 2021, after earlier today Lebanese protesters crossed the Israeli border fence.
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by