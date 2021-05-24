Israeli-American comedian in induced coma after car accident

Los-Angeles-based comedian Avi Liberman is currently in an induced coma in a Miami hospital after being injured in a serious car accident in Florida on Sunday.

Liberman, who was born in Israel and raised in Texas, is the host and one of the founders of " Comedy for Koby " - one of Israel's longest-running and most successful English-language comedy tours.

Avi's brother Micha released a statement on Monday saying that Avi "sustained serious injuries but he is recovering very well."

"Doctors are concerned for audiences everywhere that Avi is on the path to a full recovery and will be performing again in the near future," Micha added.

Rabbi Seth and Sherri Mandell established the Koby Mandell Foundation in 2001 after their 13 year old son Koby and his friend Yosef Ishran were brutally murdered by terrorists near their home in Israel.

The Koby Mandell Foundation is the largest provider of emotional support services for the thousands of bereaved Israelis who have lost an immediate family member to terror or tragedy via multi-faceted therapeutic programs.

In 2008, Liberman partnered with the foundation to create the Comedy for Koby tour, whose sold-out shows brought North American comedians to perform in Israel in order to raise money for the families of terror victims.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The tour was the subject of the 2017 documentary "Land of Milk and Funny, " which the Times of Israel described as "Simultaneously sidesplitting and poignant."

Comedy for Koby released a statement in response to the incident, saying "We look forward to having him back on our stages very soon" and wishing We him a "full and complete recovery," asking his fans to to keep him in their thoughts and prayers.