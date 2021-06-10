The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Israeli comics geeks to assemble for post-COVID in-person convention

Comics-Con will arrive in Israel for the first time ever, taking place on July 9 at the Petah Tikva Museum of Art.

By AARON REICH  
JUNE 10, 2021 21:50
COMICS-CON WILL FEATURE a wide variety of unique exhibits and lectures, including a large display of 50 sculptures of various characters from comics, films and other aspects of geekdom. (photo credit: TALOR OSHMI)
COMICS-CON WILL FEATURE a wide variety of unique exhibits and lectures, including a large display of 50 sculptures of various characters from comics, films and other aspects of geekdom.
(photo credit: TALOR OSHMI)
With coronavirus restrictions lifting and the culture sector reemerging, Israel’s geek culture aficionados will be able to gather once again for their various conventions and events.
And this time, a new one, Comics-Con, will arrive in Israel for the first time ever, taking place on July 9 at the Petah Tikva Museum of Art.
“I’ve always dreamt of visiting a comics and pop culture convention in Israel and am very excited to finally have this dream come true,” event manager Daniel Salov said.
“The support we’re receiving from the community is amazing and proving that I wasn’t the only one.”
Israel does have a few geek conventions already, such as I-Con, Olamot and Harucon. However, they are few in number, and Comics-Con is a bit different.
“I-Con is very fantasy- and role playing-focused, Harucon is anime- and Japanese culture-focused, Olamot is a fantasy- and science fiction-focused event,” Salov explained.
“Comics-Con is a comics and pop culture convention. It includes all aspects of geek culture but focuses on mainstream Western culture.”
The convention will feature a wide variety of unique exhibits and lectures, including a large display of 50 sculptures of various characters from comics, films and other aspects of geekdom.
A series of lectures will be held on topics ranging from sculpture, film and comics, and several workshops will also be held fit for geeks of all ages.
Numerous stalls and vendors will line the venue, selling a variety of books, comics, art and geek paraphernalia. These vendors are always a highlight of any Israeli geek convention, as many of the things on sale are normally hard to find in Israel, especially at an affordable price.
Gaming will have a place at the convention, too, with multiple gaming activities set up throughout the venue. In addition, a panel will be held featuring the creators of Piposh, the iconic Israeli point-and-click adventure gaming franchise that has long been heralded as a milestone achievement in Israeli gaming.
And it wouldn’t be a geek convention without cosplay, with a red carpet event scheduled to show off costumes of the many famous characters embedded in geek culture.
Also present at the event will be Israeli outpost of the 501st Legion, the dedicated fans of the Star Wars franchise that dress up in meticulously created movie-accurate costumes of the iconic imperial storm troopers.
The 501st is a staple at geek conventions worldwide, but with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many conventions to close for the year, it’s been harder for the storm troopers to come out in force.
“We are excited that this will be our first convention since coronavirus seems to be receding,” 501st Israel outpost founder Adam Nahoum explained. “We are honored to have been requested to attend and feel that the Israeli public – especially the geek community – is becoming more aware of the 501st Legion and what we do.”
The group is well-known for partaking in charity events and visiting hospitals. But the pandemic had forced them to cut back on their activities.
It is for this reason that events like comic conventions are so important, as they raise awareness for groups like the 501st and geek culture as a whole, and gives geek culture aficionados a place to mingle and socialize.
“Perhaps more than any other event, conventions give us an opportunity to come out in full force to show off our costuming handiwork and provide photo opportunities for a multitude of fans, and it also provides an excellent opportunity to promote interest in Star Wars and recruit new members,” Nahoum added.
“We wish the organizers luck with Comics-Con and hope it will encourage more events like it here in Israel.”
Comics-Con will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Petah Tikva Museum of Art, 30 Haim Arlozorov Street. Tickets are on sale now for just NIS 10 and can be ordered at https://eventbuzz.co.il/lp/event/qgxol. For more information, visit the event’s website at https://www.comicscon.net/.


Tags culture comic con israel pop culture comics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Likud's statements a new low, show need for new gov't - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Until the Bennett-Lapid gov't is sworn in, nothing is final - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Preventing the polarization process

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's incitement is an invitation to murder - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Is a bogus Iran deal upstaging the Abraham Accords? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by