Israelis and Sudanese promote solidarity and peace through game of chess

"It is the first time I think for Israeli players and Sudanese players to interact socially in sports," said one of the participants.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
OCTOBER 24, 2020 17:16
Nearly 400 people from Israel and Sudan participated in the online competition, October 22, 2020. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Nearly 400 people from Israel and Sudan participated in the online competition, October 22, 2020.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Hundreds of Israeli and Sudanese citizens marked the normalization of relations between the countries on Thursday, as nearly 400 people from both countries met online to compete in a game of chess.  
The friendly competition was enjoyed by both amateurs and professionals from Israel and Sudan, and was carried out on lichess.org, which has become a popular platform for playing chess online in recent months. 
The competition included celebratory ceremonies that participants were welcome to join and enjoy through the video chat app ZOOM, as well as professional commentary that was live-streamed throughout the competition, according to Israel Hayom.   
"It is the first time I think for Israeli players and Sudanese players to interact socially in sports," said one of the participants. "The initiative is to bring those from different religions of Judaism, Islam and Christianity together through sport." 
"I was born a Sudanese, knowing that I can travel all over the world with the exception of Israel," he added, emphasizing how much it meant to him to be able to meet with Israelis for the first time, even if through a screen - for now. 
Several excited participants said that once the coronavirus pandemic is over, they will be arranging real-world chess tournaments among players from Israel and Sudan. 
The initiative was the result of the hard work of "Chess for all" - an Israeli club that has been operating for years in an attempt to bridge political and cultural gaps through sports, and chess specifically. 
Lior Eizenberg and Alon Cohen who organized this latest event, held a similar event several months ago, when they brought together 65 chess players from ten different countries including Syria and Israel, Israel Hayom reported. 


