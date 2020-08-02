The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Israelis outraged as a kilogram of avocados can reach up to NIS 100

Many in the report have expressed their anger at the high prices currently presented on the market, with some people interviewed saying most of the product is unusable.

By OMRI RON  
AUGUST 2, 2020 19:16
Afula-based SupPlant's Growth Based Irrigation technology used at an avocado plantation (photo credit: SUPPLANT)
Afula-based SupPlant's Growth Based Irrigation technology used at an avocado plantation
(photo credit: SUPPLANT)
A kilogram of avocado can now reach up to NIS 100 in price, a price which few people can afford these days, N12 reported.
The report further elaborated that now is not the usual season for growing it, and that most of the those being sold on the market right now have been in freezing for a few months, as avocados will only begin to be picked during the middle of August.
Many in the report have expressed their anger at the high prices currently presented on the market, with some people interviewed saying most of the product is unusable due to be being frozen for a while before being sold, and as such going bad before becoming edible, according to the report.
In 2019, during the equivalent time period, a kilogram was priced at 20-30 NIS. The report further stated that despite the high cost listed on the internet, avocados cannot be found in most supermarkets.
"There's no avocado that has been picked now, only ones that were taken out of the freezer, if you pick it now you won't be able to use it," Ofer Moskovitch, a farmer from the town of Misgav Am, told N12. "There are those who hear that the price for avocado is very high right now, so they pick much earlier than usual and sell it, even though it won't be edible. And these prices can get rather crazy."
Several Sushi restaurants have also given up of offering avocado-based dishes during this time. "We would have to increase the price of the dish and it wouldn't taste as good, so people wouldn't be willing to pay for it, especially during these days," Benzi Ben Simhon, the manager of Soho restaurant in Rishon LeTsiyon, told N12.


Tags food cost of living in israel Avocado
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Wake up Twitter, shut down Khamenei’s account By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sympathy from Netanyahu? Not going to happen - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between West Papua and the West Bank By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Police vs. the citizens reflects public outrage By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Yair Lapid’s delusions about the Democrats By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
3 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
4 IDF thwarts Hezbollah terror cell infiltration along border with Lebanon
Smoke rises from the disputed Shebaa Farms area as seen from Marjayoun village in southern Lebanon, Lebanon July 27, 2020.
5 Why did a Four Star General land in Israel during a pandemic?
US Gen. Mark Milley visits Israel in July 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by