Jerusalem city center to host free film viewings every night in August

The Moonlight Cinema project is part of the events being organized by the municipality for the general public throughout the summer and is running from August 1 until August 31, every night of the week at 8:30 p.m., excluding Friday and Saturday evening.

The project will screen well-known and beloved films, from children's films, to westerns and classics, and everything in between.

Jerusalem residents watch a film in Kikar HaYareach as part of the Moonlight Cinema project organised by the Jerusalem Municipality (Credit: HODAYA TOLEDANO)

Among the films being shown will be Shrek, Grease, Madagascar, Jurassic Park, Shakespeare in Love, and many more.

Moonlight Cinema is a joint venture of the Jerusalem Municipality Department of Theater, The Jerusalem Filmmakers' Forum, the Eden Company, the Culture Ministry, and the Jerusalem Foundation.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon commented on the event, saying that "the screening of the films.. is another event in a series of municipal summer events for all city residents that will not only provide leisure activities on summer nights, but also strengthen traffic around the city center."

"The municipality will continue to hold cultural and leisure events for all residents of the city and its visitors," he concluded.

The full list of films appears on the municipal website at https://www.jerusalem.muni.il/he/experience/allevents/moonlight-cinema/

