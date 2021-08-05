The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Jerusalem city center to host free film viewings every night in August

Among the films being shown in the project organized by the Jerusalem Municipality will be Shrek, Grease, Madagascar, Jurassic Park, Shakespeare in Love, and many more.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 5, 2021 01:01
Jerusalem residents watch a film in Kikar HaYareach as part of the Moonlight Cinema project organised by the Jerusalem Municipality (photo credit: HODAYA TOLEDANO)
Jerusalem residents watch a film in Kikar HaYareach as part of the Moonlight Cinema project organised by the Jerusalem Municipality
(photo credit: HODAYA TOLEDANO)
The Jerusalem Municipality will be screening public viewings of well-known films every evening throughout the month of August at HaYareach Square in the city center, in what is known as the Moonlight Cinema project.
The Moonlight Cinema project is part of the events being organized by the municipality for the general public throughout the summer and is running from August 1 until August 31, every night of the week at 8:30 p.m., excluding Friday and Saturday evening.
The project will screen well-known and beloved films, from children's films, to westerns and classics, and everything in between.
Among the films being shown will be Shrek, Grease, Madagascar, Jurassic Park, Shakespeare in Love, and many more.

Jerusalem residents watch a film in Kikar HaYareach as part of the Moonlight Cinema project organised by the Jerusalem Municipality (Credit: HODAYA TOLEDANO)Jerusalem residents watch a film in Kikar HaYareach as part of the Moonlight Cinema project organised by the Jerusalem Municipality (Credit: HODAYA TOLEDANO)
Moonlight Cinema is a joint venture of the Jerusalem Municipality Department of Theater, The Jerusalem Filmmakers' Forum, the Eden Company, the Culture Ministry, and the Jerusalem Foundation.
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon commented on the event, saying that "the screening of the films.. is another event in a series of municipal summer events for all city residents that will not only provide leisure activities on summer nights, but also strengthen traffic around the city center."
"The municipality will continue to hold cultural and leisure events for all residents of the city and its visitors," he concluded.
The full list of films appears on the municipal website at https://www.jerusalem.muni.il/he/experience/allevents/moonlight-cinema/


Tags summer film culture in jerusalem Culture in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel stuck in neutral on fixing traffic crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

When cancel culture comes for Jews - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sarit Zehavi

Should the West support the Lebanese army to counterweight Hezbollah?

 By SARIT ZEHAVI
Gil Troy

A deep dive into the writings of visionary Theodor Herzl

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by