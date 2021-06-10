Here is Jerusalem's new summer holiday program for children

The Jerusalem Municipality has been working on But COVID-19 also affected the younger generation. For many children, last year's summer holidays consisted of social distancing which meant staying home rather than going to camps and meeting with friends. This year's new summer program will include lesson plans, as well as cultural and social activities. It is designed for all children from kindergarten to 11th grade and is free of charge. The Jerusalem Municipality will operate the Ministry of Education's school and kindergarten summer holiday program during July, the municipality announced on Wednesday.The Jerusalem Municipality has been working on new initiatives to help support the citizens and local businesses following coronavirus's effect on the economy.But COVID-19 also affected the younger generation. For many children, last year's summer holidays consisted of social distancing which meant staying home rather than going to camps and meeting with friends.This year's new summer program will include lesson plans, as well as cultural and social activities. It is designed for all children from kindergarten to 11th grade and is free of charge.

The following are the main program tracks:



For state-designated secular and religious kindergartens:



The program will run from July 1-22 (not including Tisha B'Av – July 18) between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.



On these dates, it will be possible to register for the after school day-care center which continues until 4 p.m., with an additional payment of NIS 610 (compared to NIS 835 two years ago). Children who took part in the Nitzanim program last year will have the ability to join the program at the cost of NIS 360. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} On these dates, it will be possible to register for the after school day-care center which continues until 4 p.m., with an additional payment of NIS 610 (compared to NIS 835 two years ago).Children who took part in the Nitzanim program last year will have the ability to join the program at the cost of NIS 360.

Additionally, between July 25-29, it will be possible to register for the continuation of the program which will take place between for a cost of NIS 440.



For state-designated secular and religious elementary schools :



The program will run from July 1–22 (not including Tisha B'Av – July 18), between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.