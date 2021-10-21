Jerusalem Highlights: Week of October 22-28

FRIDAY OCTOBER 22

The New Gallery and Artists’ Studios, Teddy Stadium invites you to the noon opening of three solo exhibitions: Habitat by Tal Golani, Junk Food Mandala by Einat Arif-Galanti and Daniel Kiczales’s Round and Round. The last work is a video-art adaptation of the famous 1940s Israeli folk song created by Baruch Agadati.

The New Gallery Artists’ Studios Teddy is at Teddy Stadium Gate 22. Opening Hours are Friday, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can also call ahead to arrange a private visit at 02-583-4272

SATURDAY OCTOBER 23

Fire Shut Up in My Bones already made history as the first performance of an opera by a black composer, Terence Blanchard, at New York City’s Metropolitan Opera. Adapted to the stage from the same-titled memoir by New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow, Jerusalem residents may now enjoy a live stream of the opera directly from the Met tonight at 7:55 p.m. thanks to ongoing cooperation between the Jerusalem Cinematheque and the opera house across the salty sea. Patrons might pay special attention to soprano singer Latonia Moore as she sings “Leave it in the Road” in a tour de force, which seems to infuse the aria with the emotional force of the blues.

Fire Shut Up in My Bones is NIS 175 per ticket. Note this is a live stream so hall doors close at 6:45 p.m. sharp. Call 02-565-4333 for tickets. The entire current season of the Met Opera will be beamed by satellite with future shows including Matthew Aucoin’s Eurydice (Saturday December 4 at 7:55 p.m.) and the original five-act French opera Don Carlos by Verdi (Saturday March 26 at 7 p.m.).

SUNDAY OCTOBER 24

Tmol Shilshom, the bookstore weaving together great coffee, food and people, invites the public to a special evening about writers who cannot hear. Held in sign language, the panel will be translated for those who can hear.

Tami Assouline, who wrote the script for the 2017 movie Inner Flame, and Yehonatan Shyobitz, a deaf LGBT person living with HIV, will discuss their respective struggles. The panel is part of the short stories festival now taking place at Tmol Shilshom. Other events were held at 8:30 p.m., but the exact hour for this panel was not listed. Call ahead to make sure: (02) 623-2758

5 Yoel Moshe Salamon St. Site: www.tmol-shilshom.co.il/en/home-page/

MONDAY OCTOBER 25

The JLM Spark innovation center recently opened here. If you have children between the ages of 13 and 15 who love horror and fantasy they might benefit from joining the JLM Fandom Club. Older children into technology and innovation (ages 14-16) might enjoy FutureJLM. A course for young scientists will open on November 7 (for ages 10-11) and a drone flying course is taking place right now. Why not call and ask what they might have for your child?

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 27

The Israeli Chamber Music project invites the public to listen to the great romantic composers of the 20th century in this unique performance titled The Revolution of 1900. The program includes works by Debussy, Lili Boulanger and Alexander von Zemlinsky. Held at Merkaz Klal at 97 Jaffa Street at 7:30 p.m. The show is based on the idea that patrons pay for as much, or as little, as they can (Price range is from NIS 10 to NIS 120 for regular priced tickets and even more for those who wish to support the project by paying extra). Making this an unusually good way to hear some great classical music at an affordable price.

To secure tickets, see the site: www.eventer.co.il/vpd83

THURSDAY OCTOBER 28

Las Piratas Piratas is a Jerusalem-based music collective composed of roughly 20 members who offer adaptations to Jazz classics as well as original music of their very own. Shaanan Street from Hadag Nahash will join them to rock the night away at 9:30 p.m. Merkaz Klal (97 Jaffa St). Like the Israeli Chamber Music project, tickets for this show also range from NIS 10 to NIS 120 and more. Making this a great and unique way to enjoy live music at highly good prices.

For a comprehensive list of all musical events at the Klal Festival see here: tourlink.to/FestivalClal2021 (Hebrew only)

Save the date

On Saturday, October 30, the Jerusalem Theater will present Loved and Admired, an adaptation to a mostly unknown short story by Isaac Bashevis Singer (Two) read to director Motti Lerner by Yisrael Zamir, the son of the great Yiddish writer. In it, Singer explored the fictional love affair between two religious men who move to Lublin from their small town. One of them agrees to dress as a woman to enable them to live together as a couple. The title alludes to Samuel II 1:23. This is a unique chance to see one of the masters of Yiddish literature explore LGBT issues and how Lerner imagined it for the theater.

20 David Marcus St. 9 p.m. NIS 220 per ticket (Hebrew only). Site: www.jerusalem-theatre.co.il/eng . Phone: 02-560-5755

