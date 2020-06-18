The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Jewish comfort food

Not always good for the heart but great for the soul.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
JUNE 18, 2020 14:36
Shmulik Cohen (photo credit: STEVE LINDE)
Shmulik Cohen
(photo credit: STEVE LINDE)
In contrast to the many iconic bars, restaurants and coffee shops throughout the country that have permanently closed due to the economic upheavals caused by COVID-19 lockdowns, Shmulik Cohen, one of the most veteran restaurants in Tel Aviv, has managed to survive – the secret being tradition.
While other restaurants experimented with nouvelle cuisine and various ethnic trends, Shmulik Cohen stuck to a traditional East European menu in which there might be minor disagreements over whether dishes should be sweet or savory, but where anyone with an East European mother or grandmother would feel very much at home.
Few things in life are as nostalgic as the palate. The taste of foods we ate at our parents' and grandparents' tables as we were growing up remain locked in that part of our brain in which taste is preserved. We just have to remember some of the things we dearly loved to eat and we can almost taste them.
Shmulik Cohen's reputation is well known among lovers of the East European kitchen. I had been dying to go there for years, but it's in a part of Jaffa that never coincided with my travel plans, until the Russian Embassy decided to hold its National Day reception close by.
Jerusalem Report editor Steve Linde, who is of Lithuanian extraction and who recently had a milestone birthday, was also at the reception, do I suggested that we celebrate his birthday – albeit belatedly – and offered to buy him dinner.
He managed to resist the buffet at the reception, and off we went to the restaurant in one of the most southern industrial areas of Jaffa.
Shmulik Cohen is a four-generation enterprise that was launched in 1936 by Shmulik's mother, Rivka, as a place where local workmen could get a decent meal. However, Shmulik and his wife, Carmella, actually ran the operation. Shmulik's daughter Tsipie, who had been running around the kitchen and the dining room since she was a toddler, took over from her parents, and was subsequently joined by her son Tomer.
The restaurant still operates in its original premises, and most of the menu is derived from recipes handed down by Rivka Cohen and categorized as Jewish soul food.
The whole idea is to give diners the feeling that they've come to a private home. It's what in Yiddish is known as heimish, which translates as homely, but means so much more. The tables are all set with crisp, snow-white table cloths, large white napkins and smaller paper serviettes, plus flatware and attractive china dishes.
A relative newcomer to the table is the bottle of Alco-Gel. The walls are covered with large and small works of art by some of Israel's leading painters. The waitress overheard us admiring a signature item of Menashe Kadishman's. We were speaking to each other in English, although we had addressed her in Hebrew. She was serving people at the next table as we spoke, but turned around to tell us in English that all the artists whose works were on display had eaten there. She didn't say, but left us with the impression that the paintings had been in lieu of payment for meals.
THE MENUS are in Hebrew, English and Russian, indicating the diversity of the clientele.
We arrived at around 8.15 p.m., at which time the downstairs area was almost full, but other diners came in after us.
There was only one waitress, but she was unpressured, totally professional, unfailingly polite to each and every diner, and no one had to wait for long to receive what they had ordered.
When dining out, I seldom order anything that I can eat at home. So I gave the gefilte fish, the various herring options and the egg salad a miss. I also didn't fancy the p'tcha, also known as guller, or calf's foot jelly, but the man at the next table had specifically come for this item and devoured it with relish. Usually, it is served square, and is somewhat wobbly on the plate. But this time it was round and solid, and there was enough there to be a meal unto itself. It was priced at NIS36.
But I'm a sucker for chopped liver, and so is Steve, and similarly I could not resist something that I had not eaten for years: grivalach.
To the uninitiated, grivalach, also known as gribenes, are the cracklings left over from rendered chicken or goose fat. They are decidedly not good for the heart, but good for the soul – and very filling. Steve and I dug into them with gusto. Fortunately, I had ordered only one helping (NIS 38), but we couldn't finish it, just as we could not finish the amazing full-flavored chopped liver (NIS 34), which though very smooth, was nothing like pate.
There was pure bliss reflected on both of our faces. It was just as well that Steve had opted to forgo an entrée, and had eaten part of mine – because it would have been a waste, as neither of us is inclined to take home doggie bags, though a family at a very long table did take home a very large doggie bag. It was an intriguing family in that most of the men were bearded with sidelocks and dressed in the garb of the ultra-Orthodox, while most of the women came in jeans and sleeveless tops. But they all obviously enjoyed each other's company. Family is, after all, family, and what better place to come together than one redolent with Jewish tradition.
Steve chose to start his meal with soup. There was only one kind of soup: chicken broth which could be ordered without any extras (NIS 28), with kreplach (NIS 35), kneidlach (matzah balls) (NIS 32), noodles (NIS 30), or a mixture of all three (NIS 38). For readers who have not yet sampled kreplach, they are a kind of Jewish ravioli, but larger than the Italian ravioli and shaped like a triangle instead of a square, with a spicy meat filling often enhanced by fried onions.
While we were perusing the menu, the waitress brought bread and crisps to the table, as well as small bowls of chick peas – known as arbis in Yiddish, and traditionally eaten to celebrate the birth of a first-born male child - red horseradish, pickled beetroot, coleslaw and fresh vegetable salad.
When Steve had trouble deciding which soup extra he wanted most, I suggested that he go for the mix. It arrived piping hot very soon after, accompanied by a jar of soup nuts.
Having abandoned all thoughts of chicken soup with kneidlach for a solo Seder during lockdown, I opted for the kneidlach. There are at least two schools of thought about kneidlach. Some people think they should be light and fluffy. Others think they should be solid like cannon balls. These were some kind of a hybrid between the two, and they were just fine. Both Steve and I drooled over the soup, which was as flavorsome as could be. Steve said it tasted just like his grandmother's chicken soup – yet another example of nostalgia of the palate.
BY THIS time we were both very full, and Steve said that he would not be able to eat a main course. Neither could I really, but I was not about to give up on the cholent and kishke. In December, we had gone to a well-known restaurant in Mea She’arim for cholent and kishke – which were a third of the price served on throw-away dishes – could not compare with that of Shmulik Cohen.
At Shmulik Cohen, there was a choice of cholent and kishke without meat for NIS 82, and with meat for NIS 98. I chose the former. The cholent was barely moist, but really hit the spot, and was crowned by a sumptuous helping of kishke, though it seemed to me that this was the stuffing of the cholent and that the casing, which is the intestine of a cow, was missing. But it tasted good just the same. Steve had more than just a taste of this as well, but there was so much of it that we left half on the plate.
The restaurant recommends that three people dining together order a mixed plate for NIS-365 which includes tongue, roast beef, goulash, chicken, meat balls and kishke. Considering how much food we were given in helpings for one, that looks like a bargain.
The people at the next table were better eaters than we were. They also ordered dessert with choices of compote, chocolate mousse and the traditional lokshen kugel, a sweet noodle pudding.
We were so satisfied with the ambience, the food and the service, that we gave the waitress a very handsome tip. She was certain that an error had made, as the amount was far in excess of the usual 15% to 20% of the bill. She pointed this out to the proprietor, who came to tell us that we had made a mistake. We assured him that we hadn't. We were very happy to put a big smile on the face of the waitress, and we were also delighted with the integrity of both the waitress and the proprietor.
Shmulik Cohen
Glatt Kosher Mehadrin – Tel Aviv Rabbinate
146 Herzl Street, Tel Aviv-Jaffa
03-681-0222


Tags restaurant food food in israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordan’s King Abdullah II needs to start being helpful By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Is mutual recognition between Israelis and Palestinians possible? By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield Memo to Mike Pence: Start worrying, you could be replaced – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by