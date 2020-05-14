The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Kosher Syrian meze comes to Jerusalem

Each of the items on the platter I received was excellent. Each can be ordered separately as well. They are finger-food appetizers and beautiful looking as well as tasting.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN  
MAY 14, 2020 15:00
Kosher Syrian meze comes to Jerusalem (photo credit: Courtesy)
Kosher Syrian meze comes to Jerusalem
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Last week, my oven broke, and I wasn’t sure it would be fixed by Shabbat. As I scrolled through Facebook, I came across a new food delivery service called Mezzeria, offering Syrian mezes, traditional small appetizers like kubbeh, pastelim and lahm b’ajin. It turned out this was their first week in business.
I ordered a large platter of mixed meze (NIS 185) and added two salads, baba ghanoush, and a spicy bulgur wheat salad called bazerghan, for a total of NIS 225, which included free delivery. I paid by credit card, and received an email confirmation.
On Friday I went for a hike in Sataf, returning around 1 p.m. There was no delivery, and no message, leaving me wondering whether I had been scammed. But just as I began to get worried, the doorbell rang, and co-owner Grace Mizrachi delivered a beautifully wrapped platter of appetizers with a container of homemade tehina in the middle.
Mizrachi, 25, worked as a line cook at the hot spot Crave when it first opened three years ago. She returned to the US, and had her own catering company there. She returned to Israel two months ago, just in time for the coronavirus pandemic.
She has joined forces with two Israeli-born partners, Lulu Fayazi and Michal Tawil, two sisters who had already been catering events for the Syrian Halabi community from Aleppo, both Israelis and visiting tourists from the US.
“We saw that there aren’t that many people doing this kind of food here,” Mizrachi said. “We wanted something authentic and closer to what we grew up with. We want to introduce this food to the Israeli market.”
Each of the items on the platter I received was excellent. Each can be ordered separately as well. They are finger-food appetizers and beautiful looking as well as tasting.
My kids went crazy for the lahm b’ajin (NIS 40 for 6 pieces), small dough rounds topped with meat, but they also enjoyed the kubbeh (NIS 38 for 6 pieces), the pulled beef empanadas (NIS 38 for 6 pieces), and the cereal-coated chicken nuggets (NIS 40 for a large portion).
These appetizers are time-consuming to prepare, and I thought prices were reasonable. The appetizer platter will feed four to six relatively hungry people.
Mizrachi says this type of food is usually served at Shabbat lunch, although lately, in New York, she says, meze has become more popular and is eaten at almost any time. All three partners have Syrian roots and grew up eating Syrian food.
Now we all have a chance to try it.
Mezzeria (www.mezzeria.co.il)
Tel: 052-452-0334
Kashrut: Rabbi Sammy Kassin
Delivery: Fridays only in Jerusalem and Gush Etzion, free with NIS 200 order, or NIS 30 delivery fee


Tags Jerusalem food food in israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opposition could be the right move for Bennett, if not Israel - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach American pressure to close the depraved China wet markets By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gil Troy Gantz’s moral test: Denounce Netanyahu’s attack on the prosecution By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose By EMILY SCHRADER
Elie Podeh Seven reasons for not annexing West Bank territories By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by