LGBT influencers to tell their stories to promote acceptance

Members of the LGBT community in Israel will spend the upcoming pride month telling their life stories, according to a statement by the 'Hoshen – education and change' organization. This is done as part of the "A Story Worth Telling" project the organization will be hosting, taking place in many cities across Israel. These talks will be held mostly in bars and coffee shops in hopes of letting people learn about the community and their experiences and thus learn to accept and embrace it. One of the stories that will be told include the story of a soldier whose partner died during his military service while he was still "in the closet" and had to deal with the loss alone. Another story tells of a woman who came out of the age of 50 and left her husband and children to live with a woman.Another part of the project involves influencers from the LGBT community, with MKs, actors, singers, journalists, artists and others among them, allowing teenagers to listen to the stories of several of their icons."Even in 2021 we still experience discrimination, violence and lack of acceptance of the LGBT community in large parts of Israeli society," Said Omri Baeri, CEO of Hoshen. "Explaining the situation in schools and other youth organizations is crucial for acceptance of different people, and creating a unified Israeli society. In the upcoming pride month, we will continue to bring true change and the stories of the LGBT community to the ears of many across the country."
