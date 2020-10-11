In these days of the coronavirus pandemic, when so many find themselves in urgent need of basic services, a joint initiative of the Jewish National Fund (JNF) in the US and MAKOM, a network of 250 Israeli communities focused on empowering and revitalizing their towns and villages in the Negev and Galilee, is working to help these regions cope with the crisis. In the process, MAKOM communities are creating a model of community-based support and services that the rest of the country can emulate, not only to help people survive the virus, but to enable them to thrive once it is over. During the first wave, these community groups helped out with basic needs, such as delivering food and medicine to the elderly, but soon realized that much more was needed. They also understood that they were in a unique position, given their deep ties to the communities they serve, to help them weather the crisis in all kinds of ways. “We understood early on we couldn’t stand idly on the side while this crisis unfolded, so we pivoted and shifted in other areas that are impacted by coronavirus,” said Eric Michaelson, JNF-USA Chief Israel Officer. “JNF was there way before COVID, creating a demographic revolution and bringing one million people to Israel’s frontiers, making sure they have viable, strong communities. We were able to take the platform and utilize those tools . . . to apply them to everything related to COVID.”Michaelson emphasized that JNF-MAKOM was not trying to replace or do the job of the government, but rather was using their connections to local municipalities and residents to complement government services and fulfill the communities’ needs during the pandemic.Adam Lattarulo, MAKOM Chair, said, “In the first wave, we helped with social welfare . . . but we realized that this isn’t going away anytime soon and we understood we have to take a more long-term approach.”Lattarulo said they are now using a multifaceted approach to deal with all issues facing their communities during the pandemic. This includes more than 10,000 volunteers who help with contact tracing. These volunteers collaborate with the Home Front Command and the coronavirus cabinet to cut down the time it takes to complete the contact-tracing process, which study after study shows is critical to slowing the spread of the virus. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });At the same time, the group is sending its members to work with the community on education about the virus to help with compliance with government regulations. Another front is helping children with remote learning and giving them individual tutoring when necessary. They have also created daycare programs for the children of first responders and medical personnel, often setting up these programs right in hospitals. “It’s lightened the load on them,” said Mirit Sulema, director of Educators MAKOM Community in Acre, who helped set up such a program there. “We don’t just babysit the children, we have real activities for them.” Israel Dahan, the director of the Modern Orthodox MAKOM Community in Yerucham, said the urgent needs that arose during the pandemic and lockdowns have actually strengthened connections in the community. “There has been great cooperation, between religious and secular people, young and old, students and the rest of the community during the crisis . . . It’s one of the good things to come out of this. It connects us to our roots. The older members of the community are the roots, we are just the branches, but they are the roots.”During the first lockdown, he said, the group distributed 1000 meals in a single day — meant to last for several days — but that that was just part of their role. Acknowledging that many have been resistant to obeying the government restrictions — such as social distancing and mask-wearing — Dahan said that the MAKOM community workers are able to explain the rules in ways that the residents can understand.“We’re part of the community, we’re not coming in and saying, ‘We’re here to save you.’ We approach people with modesty.”He told the story of one older man, a lifelong Yerucham resident, who was cynical about MAKOM’s mission. “This guy was a little ‘anti’,” he said. The man accused MAKOM members of just taking care of their own. “He didn’t like the idea of outsiders coming and telling him what to do.” After he watched MAKOM’s workers for a couple of months, “He came back to us and said, ‘I’m so sorry I talked to you like that. I see you working day and night so that people can have food and get their needs met. I’m so sorry.’ ”Michaelson emphasized that while the MAKOM communities were helping people get through the crisis, “We are prepared for the day after COVID.” To that end, they are working on “amplifying job placement, trying to promote gainful employment on Israel’s frontiers,” as well as creating a small business association that will give business owners the support to get back on their feet after the crisis is over. “We’re empowering these communities,” he said.
