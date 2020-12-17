The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Matan Sacofsky’s artwork brings Jerusalem to life on canvas and video

“My goal is to depict Jerusalem from 50 different vantage points. I want to highlight the wonder, the diversity, and the complexity of this amazing ancient/modern city.”

By JAMES PALMER  
DECEMBER 17, 2020 20:40
MATAN SOCOFSKY: There is an excitement in meeting and engaging with the Jerusalem crowd, which must be the most diverse of anywhere. (photo credit: Courtesy)
MATAN SOCOFSKY: There is an excitement in meeting and engaging with the Jerusalem crowd, which must be the most diverse of anywhere.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 Jerusalem is a very inspiring city, especially for artists. For them, the urban scenes are things of beauty, a true inspiration for painters.
One of these artists is 23-year-old Matan Sacofsky. A short while ago, he was spending most of his day servicing the tank that served as his home during the three years of his military service. The day he completed his national service, he exchanged his military uniform for civilian clothing and the implements of war for something totally different – the tools of an artist.
Now he gets up early every morning with the tools of his trade strapped to his back – canvas, brushes, palettes, and easel – and walks the streets of Jerusalem looking for the perfect place to paint. He combs the streets of the capital because he has an artistic project called 50 Shades of Gold. It will represent Jerusalem through the media of paint and video.
“My goal is to depict Jerusalem from 50 different vantage points. I want to highlight the wonder, the diversity, and the complexity of this amazing ancient/modern city,” Sacofsky explains. 
He paints rapidly, as if for three years of national service his creative energy were pent up, and all the restrained artistry came gushing forth. In less than two hours, he can produce a painting that conveys a powerful artistic message that resonates with anyone who has viewed the picturesque streets and alleyways of the Israeli capital.
In his artistic style there is a marked emphasis on the changing effects of light. One of the reasons Sacofsky works so quickly is that he wants to capture the nuances of that special light before its effect changes with the movement of the sun.  
“An artist needs to leave behind his normal perception of objects and view them in terms of shades, color and tonality, without any preconceived ideas of what something is supposed to look like,” he says.   
Sacofsky’s paintings, with their muted colors and subtle shades, emanate a subdued, quiet feeling. In the short videos that accompany each painting, one gets a sense of the sounds, the hustle and bustle, the vibrancy of city life, as well as the artist’s interaction with its people.  
The video clips show Sacofsky, in his jeans and baseball cap, painting while chatting, eating, laughing and getting advice from the curious onlookers in areas such as Mea She’arim, the Arab shuk or the Mahaneh Yehuda market. 
“There is an excitement in meeting and engaging with the Jerusalem crowd, which must be the most diverse of anywhere. All kinds of people mix and merge, and their stories – real or imagined – fill my head and my art,” he says.
Sacofsky is currently enrolled in the Sam Spiegel Film School in Jerusalem. He began painting as a child and continued through high school, where he also studied film and produced his own videos.
“The idea of 50 Shades of Gold came as a brainstorm. I realized that with that artistic project, I could give scope to my talents as both a painter and video producer,” he recounts. 
50 Shades of Gold is an endeavor that Sacofsky has pursued with the single-mindedness of an artist and the light-hearted, adventurous spirit of a young man.  
“I see this whole thing as a learning experience and a personal journey, and I’m going to follow it wherever it takes me,” he declares.
Judging by the reaction the project has been receiving on social media, 50 Shades of Gold is quickly gaining momentum and attracting enthusiastic fans. A recent item about the project on Israeli TV channel KAN 11 garnered his site more than 200,000 views, and Sacofsky has also already sold a number of his paintings. 
Links to the video blog and gallery:


Tags Jerusalem artist art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Turkey finally faces the consequences of its actions By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Did Arab leaders learn from the mistakes before the Arab Spring? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
4 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by