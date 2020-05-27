The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Meat galore

By GLORIA DEUTSCH  
MAY 27, 2020 17:17
Since we live a two minutes’ walk from El Gaucho, Netanya, it’s always been our go-to place for outings with friends and family get-togethers (unless our vegan son joins in, when it is definitely a no-no with all that raw meat on display).
Due to open up again after the long lockdown, we were fortunate to be able to sample some homey El Gaucho food this week and were delighted to discover that the chef has not lost his touch.
Whenever we peruse the extensive menu, we always plump for the sticky chicken wings as a starter, no matter what other goodies are offered.
These were just as we remembered eating them often in the restaurant – a generous platter of wings doused in a delicious sweet sauce with just a hint of something hot – spicy hot – at the end. The wings managed to be still crispy in parts and perfectly cooked.
This dish really has to be eaten with the fingers, although the really fastidious will stick to a knife and fork and miss out. So a large box of wet wipes is an essential accessory.
We ordered two main courses, asado and chicken livers on potato puree.
Asado is a stringy tough piece of meat, but long, slow cooking brings out the best of it. This was very soft, very flavorsome, and came accompanied by rice and a baked potato (NIS 55).
Reheated baked potatoes can’t compare to a freshly baked spud straight out of the oven, but the chef had tried to improve matters with some herbs and a helping of kosher salt. Rice is more forgiving, and the portion of basmati with herbs was fine (NIS 13 each accompaniment).
The chicken livers were also very good. Served on a bed of creamy mashed potato, they were just right. It’s easy to overcook livers, but these were perfect, soft inside and crispy on the outside. The sauce was very sweet and complemented the livers (NIS 55).
El Gaucho is not strong on vegetables, so I whipped up some steamed cauliflower to give the illusion of eating healthily.
While it was a great meal eaten in the comfort of our home, we can’t wait to get back to the restaurant, where the ambience is always warm and convivial.
The best news of all is that El Gaucho is embarking on a new venture – ready-made food for Shabbat. On the menu – mafrum, moussaka, fish balls, couscous, kubbeh, roast beef – and all the other traditional Shabbat foods we love.
Also, the meat which is on display will be for sale.
All in all, there is plenty to look forward to, once we all start dining out again.
The writer was a guest of the restaurant.
El Gaucho
2 Oved Ben-Ami Boulevard
Netanya
(09) 884-1264


