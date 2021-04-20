Mediterranean Biennale returns with fourth installment

This is particularly relevant during the corona crisis where the meaning of the private, the public and new ways of communication within the city and digitally became of paramount significance. Artists in particular were challenged to think around the theme of connection where physical presence is not evident and communication strained and where so many sectors were simply shut down.

Some highlights reveal the extent to which art can reflect on such times and also offer a creative way to come to terms with the pandemic. For example, the Four Portraits by Boaz Noy bring to the fore the age-old themes of the portrait study, now with the deeply personal signature of the sitter. In such cases, it is the human subject that reveals the complexity of the moment – at once exuding an air of confidence and also resignation. This indeed is the paradox: the human will to fight against a threat and be emboldened as well as the painful process of surrender to the unknown and the unpredictable course that is life.

The Seven Sitters, a photographic work of high quality; Haim Mustafa’s “untitled” painting-drawings; Rashid Kalpfa’s spherical sculptural reliefs are some of the highlights. They appear to point to the spiritual quality of that which is visible which in itself is predicated on that which is invisible. In other words, if one has a thought or perhaps a feeling, how then does that become known? By outward manifestation of course, via an aesthetic, By gesture and movement, through art and culture and everyday being within the city and between the spaces that define the digital world. In the end though, there is an exhibition of a highly international flair and a contemporary feel. Curators Belu-Simion Fainura and Avital Bar-Shay have done a commendable job of bringing these artists together and evolving a general thematic direction.

There is a sense that spaces and place are defined by the dualistic notion of either/or, a logical system where if one thing is the case, it must negate something else. Yet in the “soft” space that is art, things are more malleable and poetic license and metaphor reign supreme, so insanity, the other side, is found and what is usually the case is turned upside down – even opposites begin to meet and find an accord. This “other logic” is a good recommendation for people to get along from disparate cultures. It serves to find harmony as imbalances are addressed.

This is explored in the excellent video work of AES+F, a group of artists from Moscow who have worked together since 1987. Their work (in video, computer graphics, photography and traditional media) is surreal and absurd, a kind of Animal Farm dystopia where the order of things is inverted. This new vision of the city coheres with the upside-down world that characterized the corona epidemic. Yet in the poetic madness – even the gore and insanity – in fact through the insanity and on the other side is a vision of a cleaner, safer environment and a “new man” in tune with the other, is perhaps forged as the lure of the shadow is expunged.

A very interesting exhibition of contemporary art that invites the viewer to see the past year or so with new eyes.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}