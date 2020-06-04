The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Movie's get creative during coronavirus lockdown

Two series from Israel and abroad examine life in today’s bizarre and often scary reality.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JUNE 4, 2020 16:16
'The Dead Don't Die' (photo credit: Courtesy)
'The Dead Don't Die'
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Much entertainment is escapism, but two series from Israel and abroad examine life in today’s bizarre and often scary reality.
Isolation Stories is a British series on YesVOD that features four short films that, due to the pandemic, were written and filmed entirely in lockdown.
The actors followed social distancing guidelines, and in some cases their own family members appeared with them in the films.
You might think that all these restrictions would compromise the quality, but the two that were released to the press are polished and entertaining.
In the first part, Mel, Sheridan Smith plays the title character, a pregnant woman grappling with her decision to have her baby even though the baby’s father has no intention of staying in her life. It starts out with Mel being snarky and pretending she can’t get online during her co-workers’ Zoom call and ends with her gradually exposing her vulnerability and her raw emotions. Even though it’s less than 15 minutes, Smith gives a fine performance.
David Threlfall is the standout in the fourth film, Karen, as Brian, the father of a woman who has left her husband, Stephen (Eddie Marsan, who plays Terry on Ray Donovan and who portrayed Shimon Peres in 7 Days in Entebbe), and children (played by Marsan’s real-life kids) to live with another man.
Stephen is falling apart, angry at his estranged wife and worried about being furloughed from his job. When Brian keeps showing up to clown around and exercise with his grandchildren through a glass window, he is the last person Stephen wants to see. But Brian knows the pandemic is no time to hold back, and he levels with Stephen in a way that gets through his layers of defenses.
A similar Israeli series, 100-Meter Radius, is running on HOT3 and HOT VOD throughout the month of June. Like Isolation Stories, it was made just now, during the novel coronavirus pandemic, while its creators observed the Health Ministry guidelines.
Its list of directors and actors reads like a who’s who of the Israeli entertainment industry, with actors such as Orna Banai, Ninet Tayeb and Dana Ivgy taking part, and directors and writers including Guy Nattiv, whose short film Skin won an Oscar, who worked with his wife, Jaime Ray Newman, to make their film.
Another interesting development during this period is the fact that the crime drama series The Blacklist, which runs on Netflix, has just released its season 7 finale. The episode was completed while its actors were in isolation, matching animated scenes with dialogue the actors recorded at home. The resulting episode works very well and will satisfy fans desperate to know how it all turns out.
Do you feel that you would like to know more about Jeffrey Epstein and his sex crimes? Neither do I, but if you know anyone who does, they can watch the Netflix series about him, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.
It is four episodes composed mainly of interviews with a few of his victims and video of depositions in which he testified.
Learning the details of how he manipulated the media and suppressed early reports about his pedophilia is of mild interest, as is the insight that were it not for the #MeToo movement, he never would have been brought to justice. But it would make more sense just to read an article about him than to sit through four agonizing episodes that dredge it all up again.
If you just want to watch something tongue-in-cheek and silly, tune into Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die, which is partly a real zombie flick and partly a parody of all those undead shows and films. It’s running on Cellcom TV, Yes 3 on June 6 at 10 p.m. and YesVOD 24/7 and HOT Cinema 1.
Jarmusch is one of the earliest kings of US indie cinema, and the film features an appropriately cooler-than-thou cast, including Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Steve Buscemi, RZA of Wu-Tang Clan and Tom Waits. For some reason, the film was barely shown in theaters in Israel, so this is your chance if you missed it.


Tags Israel television film
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's peace plan offers Israel an opportunity not to be missed By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Emerging from COVID-19, Israelis in solidarity with Diaspora Jews By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by