Music fit for a king: Weekend concerts at the King David Hotel

The King David Jerusalem Hotel in collaboration with the Israeli Vocal Ensemble will offer a series of weekend concerts for hotel guests.

The first concert will feature Rotem Barten (flute), Jenny Honigan (violin), Itamar Ringel (viola) and Eran Borovich (bass).

On the program is Bach – Trio Sonata in G major RIV 1027/1039 Flute, Viola and Bass; Hayden – Divertimento in C major P. 98 Flute, Viola and Bass; Beethoven – Serenade Op. 25 in C major for Flute, Violin and Viola.

As part of the events, hotel guests will enjoy a festive toast before the concerts and historical tours of the city’s alleys with biblical archaeologist Dr. Haim Cohen.

The concerts will take place November 4, December 9 and February 10.