Music fit for a king: Weekend concerts at the King David Hotel

Hotel guests will enjoy a festive toast before the concerts and historical tours of the city’s alleys with biblical archaeologist Dr. Haim Cohen.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 28, 2021 18:29
The majestic King David Hotel in Jerusalem (photo credit: Courtesy)
The majestic King David Hotel in Jerusalem
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The King David Jerusalem Hotel in collaboration with the Israeli Vocal Ensemble will offer a series of weekend concerts for hotel guests.
The first concert will feature Rotem Barten (flute), Jenny Honigan (violin), Itamar Ringel (viola) and Eran Borovich (bass).
On the program is Bach – Trio Sonata in G major RIV 1027/1039 Flute, Viola and Bass; Hayden – Divertimento in C major P. 98 Flute, Viola and Bass; Beethoven – Serenade Op. 25 in C major for Flute, Violin and Viola.
As part of the events, hotel guests will enjoy a festive toast before the concerts and historical tours of the city’s alleys with biblical archaeologist Dr. Haim Cohen.
The concerts will take place November 4, December 9 and February 10.
Prices: Special price for Thursday night for club members for a couple – NIS 1,711, including the toast, concert and breakfast; for those interested in adding Friday night at a 20% discount, prices start at NIS 1,656 per couple on a bed-and-breakfast basis. 


