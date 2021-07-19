New Israeli gaming channel is launched

For the first time in Israel, an entire channel will be dedicated to broadcasting the world of gaming. The channel will broadcast a variety of tracks, including the world’s most sought-after original and purchased content, live Esports and programs hosted by the leading talents and YouTubers in Israel. The channel is a joint venture of the Charlton Group, known to Israelis from the world of sports broadcasting, and producer and entrepreneur Yoni Paran, who has decades of experience producing leading television programs.

The channel will be aired in the coming days on HOT and at a later date on other broadcast platforms, with daily broadcasts from morning until the late hours of the night.

The channel is designed as a fun and safe space that will give parents peace of mind, compared to unsupervised YouTube channels with low production values. The channel will broadcast original content from the morning for a younger audience. In the afternoon, content for all ages will be broadcast – news, culture, music, cinema, gadgets or electronic sports. Each evening, beginning at 8 p.m., the channel will feature more relaxed and humorous content for older gamers sixteen and up.

The idea for the project was born following the identification of the potential demand of gaming consumers in Israel who are looking for quality, organized content with added value in the original production. It is estimated that there are four million gamers in Israel across various platforms (mobile, PC, and game consoles).

The purpose of the channel is to provide gaming enthusiasts with a more exciting experience than those offered by platforms such as YouTube and the like, while at the same time presenting supervised content developed by top gaming developers from Israel and around the world. In addition, the channel will place great emphasis on interactivity and sharing with viewers in real-time.

The Gaming Channel will be available for free until further notice on Channel 66 on HOT and later, on other platforms.

Yesterday, the first Israeli gaming channel launched at the Level Up gaming bar on Yad Harutzim Street in Tel Aviv. All of the channel’s stars came to the event, including leading gamers such as Shachar Tabuch, Ben Keysar, Lior Bochner from Nonstop Gaming, Asif Bezalel from Deduction, Shlomi and Eyal from The Cellar, Ron Nesher, Noa Boneh, Shai Benbasat, known as “Mar Shibolet,” Itay Banuz, Reut Arye, Erez Gabai, Roee Feldman and more.