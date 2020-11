Nominations open for 2021 Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The nomination period for the 2021 Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize, recognizing outstanding English-speaking Olim who have made meaningful and lasting contributions to the State of Israel, has officially opened for its eighth consecutive year. The awards, sponsored by Sylvan Adams, are given to seven extraordinary English-speaking Olim who have made a lasting contribution to the State of Israel.A prestigious panel of committee members will select the winners from the following categories: Science and Medicine, Community & Non-Profit, Education, Arts, Culture & Sports, Young Leadership, and Global Impact. In addition, a Lifetime Achievement Award will be bestowed upon a deserving Oleh.Eligible candidates for the prize must have made Aliyah from an English-speaking country, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, UK, and the US. The deadline for submitting nominations is December 31st, 2020, and may be submitted at: www.boneizion.org.il/nominate. “Since the launch of the Bonei Zion Prize in 2013, we annually await the nominations of hundreds of accomplished and impressive Olim, and look forward to honoring them for making an ongoing impact on the State of Israel,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, co-founder and executive director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “The Bonei Zion Prize serves as an important message to the thousands contemplating aliyah, that their future in Israel can be full of promise and opportunity. Each Oleh can make a recognizable difference and play an essential role in the country’s success and development.”