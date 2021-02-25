The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Prof. Eli Keshet to receive Israel Prize for his study of blood vessels

Keshet was born in Israel in 1945 and studied biology at the Hebrew University, and performed his doctorate between the years of 1970 and 1975. He was appointed a professor in 1993.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 25, 2021 11:18
Prof. Eli Keshet (photo credit: Courtesy)
Prof. Eli Keshet
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Professor Eli Keshet was announced as the Israel Prize winner in the field of life sciences by Education Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday.
The committee which selected him for the prize, headed by Prof. Yosef Yarden and comprised of members such as Prof. Judith Bergman, Prof. Shlomit Michaelli, and Prof. Gera Noifeld, explained their choice by citing his research into how new blood vessels are created when there's a shortage of oxygen and the research's implications.
"This process has far-reaching implications for the development of diseases concerning the eye's Retina, as well as cancer. These findings also brought the realization that the excess oxygen given to babies who were born prematurely may cause them blindness, and has brought about a change in the way they are treated" The committee said. "His findings have also brought to the identification of what makes blood vessels grow into cancerous tumors. Which led to the creation of medicine that hinders the development of such tumors."
Keshet was born in Israel in 1945 and studied biology at the Hebrew University, and performed his doctorate between the years of 1970 and 1975. He was appointed a professor in 1993.
His research into blood vessels began in 1991, and he has published more than 130 papers in journals which were cited over 33,000 times.
Other awards he has won include the "Emet" award in 2006 for his research, the Rothschild award in 2014, the Teva founder award for that same year, and the Beneditt Meritorious award in 2016- an American life's work award for the study of blood vessels diseases.
In 2015, he was also accepted into the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities.



Tags israel prize science research
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel still must apologize for the Yemenite Children's Affair

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Purim: Differentiating right from wrong in politics - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by