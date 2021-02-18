The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Haifa U. prof. wins Israel Prize for Hebrew Literature

The Israel Prize is considered one of the state’s highest honors and is awarded in a ceremony on Independence Day.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 18:46
Prof. Nitza Ben Dov (photo credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)
Prof. Nitza Ben Dov
(photo credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)
 University of Haifa's Prof. Nitza Ben Dov was named as the laurate for the 2021 Israel Prize in Hebrew Literature, Education Minister Yoav Gallant announced Wednesday, becoming the second laurate to come from University of Haifa.
Ben Dov, who is part of the university's Department of Hebrew and Comparative Literature, is well-known for pioneering comparative research on new and ancient Hebrew literature, as well as universal and comparative aspects of prominent Western literature. She is also largely credited with having helped make Hebrew literature accessible to readers worldwide. 
The prize committee also gave credit to her latest book, War Lives, which provides a  deep reflection on wars, from World War I to the  Second Intifada.
Ben Dov is also known for her focus on social issues, and has established a graduate program on Women's and Gender Studies as well as "Bedarkan," a lecture series on women in history and culture.
Her announcement as a laurate follows Tuesday's announcement of another University of Haifa professor, Prof. Ariela Lowenstein, who was named the winner of the 2021 Israel Prize in Sociology and Criminology.
Her more than 200 publications have appeared in various leading academic journals over the years, garnering acclaim and establishing a solid following of students in the field of gerontology, studying a holistic conglomeration of the aspects of aging.
The Israel Prize is considered one of the state’s highest honors, and is awarded in a ceremony on Independence Day.


Tags Hebrew israel prize literature University of Haifa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Standing with Israel against the ICC boosts credibility

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Daily Blood Libel: Jews won’t vaccinate Palestinians – NOT! - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why are Jewish groups fighting the IHRA antisemitism definition? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Walter Bingham

Israel Elections: Lack of Anglo representation is an insult - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by