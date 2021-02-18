Haifa U. prof. wins Israel Prize for Hebrew Literature

Ben Dov, who is part of the university's Department of Hebrew and Comparative Literature, is well-known for pioneering comparative research on new and ancient Hebrew literature, as well as universal and comparative aspects of prominent Western literature. She is also largely credited with having helped make Hebrew literature accessible to readers worldwide.

The prize committee also gave credit to her latest book, War Lives, which provides a deep reflection on wars, from World War I to the Second Intifada.

Ben Dov is also known for her focus on social issues, and has established a graduate program on Women's and Gender Studies as well as "Bedarkan," a lecture series on women in history and culture.

Her announcement as a laurate follows Tuesday's announcement of another University of Haifa professor, Prof. Ariela Lowenstein , who was named the winner of the 2021 Israel Prize in Sociology and Criminology.

Her more than 200 publications have appeared in various leading academic journals over the years, garnering acclaim and establishing a solid following of students in the field of gerontology, studying a holistic conglomeration of the aspects of aging.

The Israel Prize is considered one of the state’s highest honors, and is awarded in a ceremony on Independence Day.

