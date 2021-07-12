Psychedelic electronic band Shpongle joins DGTL Tel Aviv lineup

Shpongle, whose members include Simon Posford and Raja Ram, are credited as being pioneers for psybient genre – a style that combines world music with psychedelic trance and ambient music. When asked to describe their music, Posford said it was “like nothing you’ve ever heard before.”

Posford is a respected figure across many genres of music and has worked with Alan Parsons, and David Gilmour from Pink Floyd.

The DGTL TLV festival is the largest electronic music event in Israel, and DGTL events have been held in Madrid, Sao Paulo and soon in Barcelona. The event was canceled two years in a row but is this year returning to Ganei Yehoshua Hayarkon Park.

Shpongle joins the list of artists that includes “Queen of Techno” Nina Kravitz, ARTBAT, German musician DJ Acid Pauli, and Berlin-based producer and musician Ben Bohmer.

For more information or to buy tickets: https://tlv.dgtl.nl/en