Rami Kleinstein and Rita, 'first couple' of Israeli pop, reunite on stage

From the mid-1980s until the early 2000s, the couple were a veritable hit-making factory with twin solo careers that soared. Kleinstein, one of the country’s most potent melodists, often wrote and produced the music for Rita, who boasts one of the most powerful voices in the pop world. In 2001, the two staged a joint gala tour performing material from the solo careers as well as the duets they’ve done over the years. In 2007, the couple divorced

Regarding the upcoming show, Rita said in a statement, “During the performances, Rami and I will celebrate our joint creativity. We’ve been fortunate that our songs have become the soundtrack of so many peoples’ lives.”

“I’m excited both personally and professionally. After 20 years, Rita and I will be on the stage together with all our musical children,” added Kleinstein.

Tickets to the shows go on sale on Wednesday at *9080 or at zappa-club.co.il

