Rishon Lezion: 23-year-old stabbed to death during beach brawl

A 23-year-old man was killed late Friday night after being stabbed when a brawl broke out between two groups of young people at a beach in Rishon Lezion.

The man was stabbed to death at the popular beach site during the fight. Magen David Adom (MDA) medics evacuated the man to Ichilov Hospital, where his condition was found to be serious and unstable, with doctors pronouncing his death following attempts to resuscitate him.

Police investigators have since arrived at the scene of the stabbing to conduct a preliminary investigation of the incident.

The incident is alleged to have occurred at around 3:00 a.m., when the group of young men were making their way to the parking lot to return home, during which they were confronted by another group of young men, prompting a brawl and the stabbing of the 23-year-old man.

A checkpoint has also been established at the parking lot, where police have collected security camera footage throughout the area. No suspects have been arrested at this point.