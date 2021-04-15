The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Raphie Etgar's final offering at Museum on the Seam shows social flashpoints

Etgar’s swansong is called “Life/ Still Life/ Land” and, true to the museum’s enduring sociopolitical purview, takes a sober and unblinking look at the acerbic side of society here.

By BARRY DAVIS  
APRIL 15, 2021 12:22
ANDI ARNOVITZ'S Lilith's Nightmare installation draws chilling attention to reports of rabbis sexually abusing children (photo credit: ANDI ARNOVITZ)
ANDI ARNOVITZ'S Lilith's Nightmare installation draws chilling attention to reports of rabbis sexually abusing children
(photo credit: ANDI ARNOVITZ)
Raphie Etgar has made threats before, but this time he’s made “good” on it. Last Friday, Etgar – whose surname suitably translates as “challenge” – presented his latest curatorial offering at the Museum on the Seam – which, sadly, is also his last.
The 73-year-old stood at the helm of the remarkable situation he founded for over 20 years, frequently struggling to balance the books as the financial assistance equilibrium threatened to bring him, and the museum, to their knees.
Etgar’s swansong is called “Life/ Still Life/ Land” and, true to the museum’s enduring sociopolitical purview, takes a sober and unblinking look at the acerbic side of society here, highlighting actual and potential flashpoints between the diverse elements that make up the human landscape in Israel and the territories.
The artist roster, for a change, is exclusively local this time and, Etgar points out, with good reason. 
“The idea is to take articles and materials that can be found in our environs, and to use them to examine ourselves and then, together, to look at the possible interpretation in the context of Israel. That is why I called the exhibition Life/ Still Life/ Land.”
I wondered if the prevalence of ready-made artifacts and the general detritus of everyday life had an ecological aspect to it. Over the past couple of decades Etgar has rolled out his fair share of displays with decidedly environmental intent. However, this time out the idea is to shine a light on some fundaments of life and basic survival hereabouts. 
“The things that exist ensue from the premise that we surround ourselves with particular objects. That is a sort of existential statement,” he posits.
That, he suggests, can also be inferred by the objects we don’t see, or simply are not to be found in certain circumstances. 
“Look at this picture of the Arab worker, as it were sitting in the air,” he says, indicating a striking oil painting by Palestinian artist Fouad Agbaria, which at first glance appears to be just a well-crafted portrait of a sitting figure – that is until you note the absence of some essential physical underpinning. 
“The fact that the Arab worker does not have a seat is a sign that he doesn’t have anything to sit on. This is a critical viewpoint of what is missing in general, and that his village is missing.”
AS WE have come to expect from Etgar and the cultural vehicle he has guided for all these years, there is plenty of social and political criticism across the current showing. Some of the exhibits have been around for a while and, hence, address more general pervading issues. And there are works that were produced more recently, and refer to current pressing aspects of life, including the pandemic and the long-running protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu within spitting distance of his official residence.
Yael Bartana’s darkly comedic Undertaker triptych accommodates both the aforementioned. 
“Her figures put one in mind of the demonstrations at Balfour Street,” Etgar muses. “They are three beautiful images that hint at the aesthetics behind the action. But there is also a very substantial message in there. On the one hand you have a society that walked around with masks on its face for a whole year, but on the other hand it is a sort of protest by those who were involved in the demonstrations, that they needed to hide their faces because they were wary of being punished by the [political] regime.”
The expression of political dissent, and the authorities’ street level handling thereof, is transmitted in stark manner in a six-pierce work, with the no-nonsense title of Forever Stained, by Zev Engelmayer with troubling vignettes of police strong-arm intervention at anti-Netanyahu demonstrations. The thinly veiled criticism of the national powers comes across in blatant tongue-in-cheek fever form in a satirical work by Elie Cardozo Tenenbaum and Dan Fishbein that goes by the nifty moniker of BB B.C. The bust of Netanyahu, placed close to the Engelmayer series, portrays our long-serving political leader as a Roman emperor. But, rather than glorying Netanyahu, there is an oxymoronic dig at the latter’s seeming omnipotence. 
ELIE CARDOZO TENENBAUM and Dan Fishbein take a satirical swipe at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Daniel Elkayam)ELIE CARDOZO TENENBAUM and Dan Fishbein take a satirical swipe at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Daniel Elkayam)
“It is a sort of cynical look at the Roman military commander,” Etgar explains. “The statue is made of cheap plastic that you can duplicate endlessly if you so wish. On the other hand, it is reminiscent of the statues of the Roman leaders in the Coliseum, who were regarded as untouchable.”
The complementary, equal-and-opposite balancing act is evident at various junctures throughout the exhibition. There often seems to be a subplot, which may be clearly inferred in the work or may need a little digging, a second or third glance, to take in. There are also some chilling creations that leave you with an acute sense of discomfort, as befitting a museum – and its recently retired chief curator – which has never held back when it comes to making strident statements on the lay of the land in this part of the world, and elsewhere.
Vered Aharanovitch’s statue of a young girl certainly hits home in no uncertain terms. From afar it looks like a fetching figure of young blond-haired lass wearing a pretty polka-dotted pink dress. Yes, you do see that her face is covered with some black substance, but the appalling message only starts to filter through when you get close enough to catch the facial expression, which conveys an admixture of resoluteness and fear. 
“Take a look behind,” Etgar prompts. I did and recoiled as I espied just what it is the girl is holding behind her back. And then I discerned the military decorations and other adornments, some excruciatingly corporeal, and it all added up. That’s what you get when trusting innocence meets domineering – generally male – physical force. That, and some of the other exhibits, are not for the fainthearted.
There are several video works too, none more disquieting, if not downright shocking, than that of Amal Mattar which, almost literally, gives you a slap in the face. 
“It is a very tough work to take,” says Etgar somewhat superfluously as we hear and see the results of her masochistic treatment. “It is violent and arouses a lot of thought about violence in our society against women.” 
Sadly, that is, increasingly, a hot topic in the media, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 lockdowns, with couples and families cooped up within their own four walls for long stretches.
VERED AHARANOVITC looks at the trauma suffered by physically abused children and how they may be forced to defend themselves. (Michael Liran)VERED AHARANOVITC looks at the trauma suffered by physically abused children and how they may be forced to defend themselves. (Michael Liran)
Andi Arnovitz’s Lilith’s Nightmare installation is also highly pertinent. 
“That is definitely shocking. It is a response to all the reports of rabbis sexually abusing children,” says Etgar as we look at Arnovitz’s creation comprising a blood-red crib. “All of this [exhibition] is a call to take a look at what is going on here, and suggest that it might be a good idea to have a rethink.”
DOES ETGAR think that the visitor may come away from “Life/ Still Life/ Land” with some degree of optimism? 
“I really hope not,” he retorts in his trademark directness. He prefers to shake us up, with the hope that the resultant food for thought might get us to reconsider how we live with each other, and take responsibility for our actions, in terms of the ecology and, of course, getting on between us – Jews and Arabs, secular and religious Jews, and anyone betwixt.
As we met shortly before the exhibition – his final one he insists, although it is hard to imagine Etgar sitting around twiddling his thumbs, even if he is well past official retirement age – it was a good opportunity to try to sum up the septuagenarian Jerusalemite’s take on what he has witnessed in these here parts over the past seven decades, basically since the get go of the State of Israel.
It takes emotional and mental strength, resoluteness and probably a good dosage of stubbornness to keep on brandishing his lance – to borrow from a quixotic metaphor – and railing against perceived injustice across political, social and other domains. Etgar believes there is plenty more dirty work to be done. 
“It doesn’t help to look around you, and you see all the problems and challenges, and you say ‘OK, everything is fine because there are some positive aspects to life.’ That doesn’t fix anything. Look at the work by Amal [Mattar]. She experienced abuse herself, and you feel that form the video.” 
There’s no escaping it. 
“It is not coincidence that women are now fighting more energetically than ever for their rights. And you have to show that. You can’t just say that there are women sitting in Dizengoff Center drinking coffee with their friends so all is well with the world. So what!” he exclaims.
As fired up as he continues to be about doing his damnedest to right the wrongs he sees around him, he has tended to do so via his chosen profession rather than getting out there on the street. 
“We have to examine the role of art, which has guided me throughout all the years I have been here at the museum. That has what I have tried to do ever since the museum opened in August 1999. I came up with the idea 27 years ago but it took a while before we found this building and refurbished it.” 
Indeed the structure, which is physically located on “the seam” between haredi and secular Jewish Jerusalem, and the Old City, intentionally and poignantly still bears the scars of the War of Independence when it was right on the frontline between the nascent State of Israel and the Jordanian army.
Catching Etgar on the seam of leaving his long-held, and beloved, position as chief curator, artistic director and founder-manager of the museum led to some reflective chat, but as ever, he was keeping his discerning eyes firmly on the future too. 
“I hope the museum maintains a similar approach to art and the world in the future,” he says. “This has always been more than just a museum that exhibits works of art. Over the years we have gathered lots of friends, who believe in this path. 
“Their support is precious although, of course, we could do with some financial help too. But I think I’ve done my bit.” 
He certainly has.


Tags Jerusalem museum Social art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Independence Day: In 73 years, Israel has accomplished so much - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Jews must revive pride in the label 'Zionist' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Israel is now situated in the new Middle East

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Danny Danon

The sacrifice of Israel's soldiers will not be forgotten

 By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by