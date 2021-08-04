The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Rock for Autism to hold sensory, cognitive friendly concert in Tel Aviv

Rock for Autism will be a sensory and cognitively friendly concert, and organizers will distribute leaflets that explain the concert schedule, noise-canceling headphones and rubber stress balls.

By HANNAH BROWN  
AUGUST 4, 2021 20:18
Cantors and musicians perform at the annual Hanukkah event at the Royal Concert Hall in Amsterdam, Dec. 22, 2019. (photo credit: EDUARDUS LEE)
Cantors and musicians perform at the annual Hanukkah event at the Royal Concert Hall in Amsterdam, Dec. 22, 2019.
(photo credit: EDUARDUS LEE)
If you would like to rock out for a good cause, head for the Rock for Autism event on August 6 from 12 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Gagarin Club at 13 Kibbutz Galuyot in Tel Aviv. 
Among the artists performing at this benefit concert will be Ishay Berger (the guitarist from the punk band Useless ID), with his band the Brothers, the punk-rock band Not On Tour and OSOG, an Americana-punk band. 
In addition to the performances, there will be stalls selling records, clothing, books and merchandise, as well as a stand featuring tattoo artist Roni Tamir. 
All proceeds from the sale of tickets will go to the organization Saved Places, the only organization in Israel that specializes in cognitive and sensory accessibility of culture and art to children with neurological issues, among them autism. The idea of holding cultural events that can work for people with autism is not new around the world, but it is just coming to Israel. 
Such events can come in many variations. Sometimes it can mean that the lights will be left on, at other times it can mean that the people in the audience are invited onstage to look at the instruments from up close. The organizers of such events work closely with those invited and their families and caregivers to provide an event that people with autism and other neurological issues can thoroughly participate in and enjoy. 
The Rock for Autism event will be a sensory and cognitively friendly concert, and at the door organizers will distribute leaflets that explain the concert schedule, noise-canceling headphones and rubber stress balls. 
For more information, contact the organizers at info@rockforautism.org and to buy tickets and reserve places, which is recommended – as seating is limited – go to https://eventbuzz.co.il/lp/event/rock4autism.


