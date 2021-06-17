Israel to hold concerts for people with autism, special needs

The Integrative Orchestra, comprised of approximately half musicians with various special needs and half students from the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance on the Edmond J. Safra Campus at Givat Ram of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, will give a concert on June 21 at the music school. The preconcert reception begins at 6:45 p.m. and the concert will start at 7 p.m.

This music group was created in a pioneering partnership between SHEKEL-Inclusion for People with Disabilities and the Jerusalem Academy, supported by Perach, a student tutorial project, the US Embassy’s American Center in Jerusalem and Friends of the IDF.

The instruments the orchestra features are as diverse as its members, including violins, guitars, percussion instruments, darbuka, pianos and singers.

The orchestra made its debut in late February 2020 but has not performed publicly since then for obvious reasons. Participants in the orchestra and their families are enthusiastic about how the group is fostering friendships and connections that go beyond the music.

On June 23, singer Ivri Lider will lead a show that will raise funds for the Association for Children at Risk – Autism Treatment and Research Center at 8 p.m. at the Heichal Hatarbut-Charles Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv. Lider will perform, along with singers Idan Amedi (who is also an actor best known for Fauda) and Zehava Ben. Actor/journalist Roni Kuban will host the event. You can order tickets at https://www.childrenatrisk.org.il/2021-event

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}