SpaceIL obtains $70 million for Beresheet 2 Moon mission

A group of entrepreneur-philanthropists brought SpaceIL within $30 million of its total expected cost for the mission.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 11, 2021 13:10
Israeli scientists inspect Beresheet in Yehud (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Israeli scientists inspect Beresheet in Yehud
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Israel is on track to make another trip to the Moon after Israeli non-profit space organization SpaceIL obtained $70 million in funding from a group of donors, a press release announced Sunday. 
This puts the mission $30 million short of its estimated $100 million cost. The mission, which is on track for a 2024 launch, will be the first in history to land two spacecraft on the moon at the same time, according to the press release. 
“I am grateful to our dear donors, who believe in the power of the “Beresheet 2” extraordinary mission to inspire a whole generation of students and dreamers, for their confidence in the ability of SpaceIL to realize this challenging mission, which will place Israel at the front row of global deep-space technology,” SpaceIL CEO Shimon Sarid said. 
The entrepreneurs include Patrick Drahi from the Patrick and Lina Drahi Foundation, Morris Kahn of the Kahn Foundation, the Moshal Space Foundation and Entrée Capital, according to the release. 
"The Drahi Foundation aims to promote innovation and entrepreneurship, alongside science education, to position Israel as an international powerhouse in those fields," Angelina Drahi, CEO of the Drahi Foundation said. "The Foundation’s focus in this project will be the invaluable educational aspect."
The project, titled Beresheet 2, is Israel's second crack at a moon landing, after the original Beresheet mission crashed into the Moon in April 2019. 
"The Beresheet project is my life’s mission, so I decided to take it up again," Morris Kahn, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SpaceIL said. "I plan to do everything that is within my power to take Israel back to the Moon, this time for a historic double landing. As an entrepreneur, I believe that one should constantly seek new challenges and even double the risk. I am proud to be part of a group of entrepreneurs, philanthropists and visionaries headed by the Drahi family, who have decided to embark on this new journey in the space race of private entities."
With the funding came the establishment of a new Board of Directors for SpaceIL, which Kahn chairs. Among its members are Drahi, Amalia Zarka, General Manager of the Drahi Philanthropic Foundation; Tal Granot-Goldstein, CEO of HOT Group; Frank Malul- CEO of i24news; Aviad Eyal, Managing Partner of Entrée Capital and the representative of the Moshal Space Foundation; and Dafna Jackson, CEO of the Kahn family office. 
 


