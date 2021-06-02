The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel and the UAE should have a combined space program, Morris Kahn says

Both the United Arab Emirates and Israel have set their eyes on the stars and have the most advanced programs in the Middle East.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 2, 2021 10:29
Philanthropist Morris Kahn addresses The Jerusalem Post-Khaleej Times Global Investment Forum, June 2, 2021
DUBAI – Israel and the United Arab Emirates should have a combined space program, philanthropist Morris Kahn told the Global Investment Forum in Dubai on Wednesday.
“I can think of nothing better, it would be wonderful if we could develop a space program that would be a combination of Israel and the Arab world,” Kahn said at a conference jointly organized by The Jerusalem Post and the Khaleej Times.
“I would welcome it, if it fits in with the program the Emirates have. They have an ambitious program,” Kahn said, adding that such a joint initiative would be the “pinnacle of my achievement and my involvement in space.”
Abu Dhabi’s New Hope probe reached Mars’ orbit in February of this year while Israel entered the moon’s orbit in 2019, but its small unmanned spacecraft named Beresheet crashed upon landing in 2019.
The Beresheet project, organized by the non-profit SpaceIL, is the first private space initiative. Kahn chairs SpaceIL and was one of the major donors of its 2019 mission, estimated to have cost $100 million.
Last year’s normalization deal between  Israel and the UAE, under the rubric of the Abraham Accords, has opened the path to joint ventures, and the UAE has eyed possible participation in Israel’s Beresheet program.
The UAE’s pledge in March of a $10 billion investment in Israel included earmarking funds for space projects.
Within a few months of the Beresheet crash, plans were launched for a new mission– named Beresheet 2 – to return to the moon. A target date of 2024 has already been set.
““When they said the spacecraft that we launched crashed [in 2019], I said it did not crash, it had a hard landing. This time we have a spacecraft that will orbit the moon for two or three years,” Kahn said, adding that it would collect scientific data and have two smaller crafts that would be attached.
The SpaceIL lunar program has been executed in conjunction with the government, including Israel’s Space Agency and Israel Aerospace industries.
Khan also spoke about a program that he has supported, that involved genetic research with the Bedouin community Israel that helped reduce infant death rate by 35%. This could be adapted for the UAE, he said.  
“There is a lot that we can do to help the UAE.”


