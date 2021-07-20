The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Tel Aviv University students showcase VR game in Cannes

The students were chosen for the competition through a selection process out of 50 groups.

By AVI GRANT  
JULY 20, 2021 19:50
(photo credit: Courtesy)
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A group of students from Tel Aviv University took part in a virtual reality showcase competition at the Cannes Film Festival last week.
The project of Yotam Tadmor and Tomer Meser, produced by Daniel Saar and in collaboration with Nuri Levi, Ilia Utochkin and Ohad Tadmor, was shown at the Cannes XR Development Showcase. The technical manager of the project was Daniel Prigorovner.
Their project is self-described as a VR virtual narrative game “which explores how society’s increasing use of new technologies can affect our control over our lives, by allowing the user the ability to be in the position of a police officer with a biohybrid body.”
The students went through a selection process with around 50 groups sending pitches in. They were then narrowed down to just six groups, and the TAU team was notified that it had been accepted just a week before the festival began.
The showcase was sponsored by Artizen – a “marketplace for artist grants,” which worked in collaboration with the organizers of the Cannes festival.
Saar said that being in Cannes and participating in the competition was a big step for the field of virtual reality in Israel.
“When people found out we were from Israel, it didn’t trigger hostilities; it triggered curiosity,” he said.
According to group members, there were many inquiries about the VR field in Israel, and potentially useful contacts were made with investors and content creators who attended the showcase.
The group is hoping to receive support from the Culture and Sport Ministry to further develop its project, which it hopes will become marketable.
It also hopes to organize other VR creators in Israel.
“We think that if we can create a union for all VR creators in Israel, we would all benefit,” said Saar.
The final results of the competition are not public yet, but the students are grateful for the opportunity regardless.
“For us, we have already won.” 


Tags virtual reality film festival competition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Arab parties' involvement in Negev is welcome change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by