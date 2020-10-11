The week in readers' pictures

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

ZOOM AND GLOOM: Corona Netflix and Zoom burnout are artistically captured by Shira Heiman and on display at Bet Berl College in Kfar Saba at an exhibition of the graduates of the Faculty of Arts Midrasha. (Moishe Rosenberg)SQUILLS AND THRILLS ON THE HILLS: Maritime squills bloom on the hill behind the 1,500-year-old Mar Elias Monastery on Derech Hebron, pointing to Har Homa and Herodian in the background. (Dena Brody)WHODA THUNK? This trunk, sunk like a monk deep in the dunk, is reflected in the placid surface of the Winter Park Lake in Netanya. (Bernard Olsburgh)KIDS LOVE the Sponge Bob Square Pants garden in Zichron Ya’acov, which pays tribute to the iconic character and his pals from the fictional underwater city of Bikini Bottom. (Naomi Hudak)NO ASIMON necessary: A small Spielbergesque alien creature set up this communication dish near the old Hamashbir building in Jerusalem to phone home and has left it for use by others to make free interplanetary calls. (Barbara Zaffran)IT’S FUN for the average youth/ To live for a week in a booth. There’s plenty to eat/Ushpizin to greet/ Plus no school – and that is the truth. (Leah Medin)