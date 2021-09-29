‘TOYZZZZ’ wins top prize at Israel's Akko Fringe fest

TOYZZZZ won the Best Performance Award at the Akko International Fringe Theater Festival , as more than 5,000 tickets were sold for the event’s 42nd year.

Best actor went to Noam Rubinstein in Kroy: Beyond What Is and Isn’t and best actress went to Racheli Pinchas in A Consensual Homicide.

The festival had an impressive success this year, with dozens of sold-out shows and huge crowds that came to attend the outdoor events, according to Acre Mayor Shimon Lankri.

THE ACRE Fringe Theater Festival. (credit: YOHAN SEGEV)

