‘TOYZZZZ’ wins top prize at Israel's Akko Fringe fest

TOYZZZZ won the Best Performance Award at the Akko International Fringe Theater Festival, as more than 5,000 tickets were sold for the event’s 42nd year.
Best actor went to Noam Rubinstein in Kroy: Beyond What Is and Isn’t and best actress went to Racheli Pinchas in A Consensual Homicide.
The festival had an impressive success this year, with dozens of sold-out shows and huge crowds that came to attend the outdoor events, according to Acre Mayor Shimon Lankri.
“The success of the festival this year as well, after a difficult year in the shadow of the pandemic, proves to us that the world of culture is slowly returning to our lives,” he said. “I have no doubt that the festival is an important way of returning to the world of culture and our routine. We are already looking forward to the festival next year.”