Pasta consumption surges in Israel during COVID pandemic

Pasta consumption has risen during the pandemic, with the average Israeli family currently consuming about 7 kg. per year, up from a pre-COVID annual consumption of 5 kg., a survey from the Barilla food company has shown.

The local pasta market was worth about NIS 608 million in 2020. Israeli consumption is relatively low; Italians consume about 30 kg. annually.

The survey also showed that 94% of consumers in Israel buy pasta ; 44% eat pasta between two to three times a week and 25% eat it once a week.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The survey came out in honor of International Pasta Day, to be marked on October 25. The day came about in 1995 in Rome with the participation of about 40 experts and pasta manufacturers from around the world, in order to enrich the knowledge of all types of pasta.

Barilla will celebrate Pasta Month in Israel this year during October. As part of the celebration, it will launch new pasta products and sauces, and will hold special events around the country.