The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Culture News

Will Smith, Israeli producers to make series on Munich massacre

Munich 72 will consist of three episodes, each told from the point of view of a different person.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2021 20:33
ANAT WAXMAN in 'Munich 72'. (photo credit: TADMOR ENTERTAINMENT)
ANAT WAXMAN in 'Munich 72'.
(photo credit: TADMOR ENTERTAINMENT)
Actor Will Smith and his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, will co-produce a docudrama series, Munich 72, about the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, with Telepool, a production company they co-own with Swiss investors, in collaboration with Hot 8 and the Israeli-run company Tadmor Entertainment.
The 1972 tragedy, where 11 Israeli athletes and coaches were murdered by Palestinian terrorists, was one of the most shocking acts of terrorism ever seen and has been the subject of a number of documentaries and made-for-TV movies from the 1970s, but it has never been the subject of a high-profile docudrama before.
Steven Spielberg’s 2005 film Munich looked at Mossad agents tasked with tracking down and killing the perpetrators after they were released from prison in a hostage deal shortly after the massacre, but his film did not concentrate on the massacre itself.
The series will consist of three episodes, each told from the point of view of a different person. It is currently being filmed in Germany and Israel and will follow the events that led to the massacre through archival materials and reenactments.
According to a representative of Tadmor, it will reveal, for the first time, the confidential protocols of the German government dealing with its failure to secure the Olympic village.
People are seen at ''The Munich 1972 Massacre Memorial'' dedicated to the 1972 Olympic attack in Munich, Germany (credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE)People are seen at ''The Munich 1972 Massacre Memorial'' dedicated to the 1972 Olympic attack in Munich, Germany (credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE)
The cast will include Anat Waxman (Cupcakes, Nina’s Tragedies), who will play prime minister Golda Meir, Ori Pfeffer (Hacksaw Ridge, Messiah) as Mossad chief Zvi Zamir, Nati Ravitz (Hostages, Palmach) as defense minister Moshe Dayan, and judoka champion Sagi Muki as Yossef Romano, a weightlifter, who was among the murdered.
Roman Shumunov, who made such films as Here and Now, Berenshtein and Back to Chernobyl, will direct. Ronen Balzam, who collaborated with Shumunov on Berenshtein and Back to Chernobyl, will be among the producers.
The producers are planning on releasing the series in September 2022, to mark the 50th anniversary of the tragedy.


Tags Israel Munich attack 1972 TV Show
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel-US relationship too important for partisan lines - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

US Iran strategy needs Reagan's spirit

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Amir Elichai

By 2030, tech will redefine the way we manage emergency response - opinion

 By AMIR ELICHAI
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
4

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
5

COVID: Israel to consider 4th vaccine for immuno-suppressed patients

A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine during its clinical trials at a hospital amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Havana, Cuba, June 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by