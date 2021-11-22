The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Helen Mirren attacked on social media over Golda Meir role

The British actress, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, is under fire for accepting the role of Israel's first female Prime Minister.

By BEN ZION GAD
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2021 02:22

Updated: NOVEMBER 22, 2021 02:24
Actress Helen Mirren at the Berlinale 2020 (photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Actress Helen Mirren at the Berlinale 2020
(photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
British actress Helen Mirren, 76, is under fire on social media, as internet trolls attack her for portraying former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, who served from 1969-1974, in a new film.
“How sick (sic) making a biopic on criminal Golda Meir and yes no surprise Helen Mirren the racist is happy to portray the pure distorted version of a disgusting individual,” a tweet by a profile that described themselves as “Palestinian and proud” read.
Another user wrote that “Helen Mirren doing a film about the first female prime minister of Israel is a slap in the face to all the people of Palestine, they are literally celebrating taking over Palestine and taking families out of their homes, murdering children, families! Tasteless film!”
“Ugly zionists and Helen Mirren should lose her damehood for this. The double standards they say they stand for equality but don’t give a sh*t when it comes to human rights of Palestinians,” another profile tweeted.
The British actress, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of another leading female figure, Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, and was awarded Damehood by the Queen of England in 2003, is starring in a biopic about the only female Prime Minister in Israel’s history, Golda Meir. The first photos of her as Golda Meir were released last Wednesday.
HELEN MIRREN as Golda Meir (credit: Jasper Wolf) HELEN MIRREN as Golda Meir (credit: Jasper Wolf)
Mirren reportedly immersed herself in studies of Hebrew language, Jewish history, and Holocaust writing while she was in Israel in 2009 in preparation for her role as a retired Israeli Mossad agent in the film “The Debt.” She was among over 200 actors to sign an open letter opposing efforts to boycott an LGBTQ film festival in Tel Aviv in late October.
Golda Meir was Israel’s first female Prime Minister and only the fourth PM in the history of Israel. Meir, who was Prime Minister during the Yom Kippur War in 1973, was colloquially known as the “iron lady” of Israeli politics and first Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion once called her "the best man in the government," according to a BBC profile on Meir. She passed away in 1978 from lymphoma.
Anti-Zionist social media attacks are nothing new. Last July, popular singer Billie Eilish was “flooded with thousands of bot-driven comments consisting of Palestinian flags and other Palestine solidarity-themed comments” on Instagram after posting a video where she said “hi Israel”, according to the CCFP (Creative Community for Peace). CCFP research found that hundreds of bots commented on Eilish's pictures and received thousands of likes for each comment, although the commenters' accounts never even posted one picture on their own profile.
A few months earlier, during the May 2021 escalation between Israel and Hamas, hundreds of thousands of Malaysian online activists spammed Israeli accounts on popular social media platforms. The groups instructed their followers to harass, block, hack and shut down Israeli accounts using loopholes in social media platforms that allowed them to create fake reporting and fake password recovery processes.
The Israel-Palestine conflict is a hotbed political issue – particularly on social media. A Community Security Trust (CST) study showed that antisemitism rose substantially – roughly 365% – in the United Kingdom amid the May conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Dan Levinson, Jeremy Sharon and Jerusalem Post staff contributed to this story.


Tags Israel twitter golda meir film famous jewish politicians israeli politics antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

There is only one face to the terror group Hamas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020
5

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by