YMCA returns with Christmas event after 2-year break

The YMCA is hosting its annual Christmas events after two years off because of COVID-19. The events, which attracted thousands of visitors from around the world in previous years, will be open to the general public.

The first event will be the lighting of the Christmas tree and the reveal of the tower lighting. The ceremony will be held on November 28 which is the fourth Sunday before Christmas and is also known as First Advent Sunday.

The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will begin with guests being treated to refreshments in the holiday spirit. Included in the ceremony will be a performance by the YMCA Youth Orchestra, Prof. Gadi Scheffler playing the tower bells, a visit from Santa Claus and remarks from YMCA CEO Rana Fahoum.

After being lit at the ceremony, the tree will stand in the YMCA's front lawn until mid-January.

The second event is the Christmas Market which will be open December 2-4. The market will consist of a number of heated tents in which vendors will be selling a variety of treats for Christmas from traditional foods and drinks to products handcrafted by artists from east Jerusalem.

YMCA's Christmas Market. (credit: JERUSALEM INTERNATIONAL YMCA)

Also in the spirit of Christmas, actors will walk around the market dressed as Santa, the tower bells will be ringing and snow machines will rain snow on the Christmas tree.

The last event is the Christmas Eve Orchestra. The performance will be held at the YMCA's auditorium and will feature dozens of singers. Before the concert, there will be a performance in the bell tower by Scheffler.