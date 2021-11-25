The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Christian News

500 Gazan Christians to celebrate Christmas in east Jerusalem, West Bank

An estimated 1,000-1,300 Christians live in Gaza among 2 million Muslims. 

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 10:08

Updated: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 10:09
Palestinians light Christmas tree in Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, November 30, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)
Palestinians light Christmas tree in Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, November 30, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)
Five hundred Gazan Christians will be granted permission to enter east Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria to visit their families for the Christmas holiday, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Maj.-Gen. Rassan Alian said Wednesday.
In addition, some 200 Christian residents of Gaza will be allowed to travel abroad for the holiday, leaving through the Allenby Bridge Crossing.
An estimated 1,000-1,300 Christians live in Gaza among 2 million Muslims. 
“After last year, when the Christmas celebrations were held differently due to COVID-19, this year we have successfully put forward a series of holiday measures for the benefit of the Christian residents of Judea and Samira and of the Gaza Strip,” said Alian. “COGAT will continue its work in the cause of freedom of worship and religion among the various sectors and denominations of the region.”
Alian toured Jerusalem’s churches with the leaders of the Christian community on Wednesday along with Civil Administration head Brig.-Gen. Fares Atila, the leaders of the Christian community and the Vatican’s ambassador to Israel.
PALESTINIAN GIRL scouts pose for a photo in front of a Christmas tree outside the Holy Family Church in Gaza City. (credit: REUTERS)PALESTINIAN GIRL scouts pose for a photo in front of a Christmas tree outside the Holy Family Church in Gaza City. (credit: REUTERS)
The group also met with the Latin and Greek patriarchs.
“I wish all Christians in Judea and Samaria, Gaza and the rest of the world, a year of good health and safety, filled with prosperity and success, in which we can celebrate, and at the same time safeguard ourselves and our loved ones,” Alian said. 
Israel has granted similar permits to Gazans in the past, but travel was completely restricted last year due to the COVID-19 crisis. Movement out of Gaza was further restricted since the escalation between Hamas and Israel in May, although the country has begun to relax some of these measures in recent months. 

sign up to our newsletter


Tags East Jerusalem Gaza Palestinians West Bank christmas Christians
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

IDF soldiers' 50% salary increase is not enough - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel has as much right to defend itself as everyone else - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

What can be done about Amsalem? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader

Not everything is about Palestine - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Neville Teller

Egypt moves center stage - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
3

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
5

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by