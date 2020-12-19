The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Cyprus lifts travel ban on 56 countries, including Israel

Cyprus is a highly visited destination for many Israelis, given its short distance and its popularity with those seeking to get married.

By CODY LEVINE  
DECEMBER 19, 2020 01:42
Cyprus (photo credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)
Cyprus
(photo credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)
The Republic of Cyprus has lifted its travel ban on 56 countries, most of which are part of the European Union, but also including Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, UAE and Saudi Arabia, the government announced in a statement on Monday.
The updated protocols establish a new categorization system in accordance with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control standards (ECDC), dividing countries by green, orange, red and grey. 
According to this standard, Israel is currently marked as grey, meaning a visit to Cyprus from Israel would require a Cyprus flight pass, a PCR test from up to 72 hours before arrival, a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period and a random (government-paid) coronavirus test, taken upon arrival. 
The new protocols will come into effect on January 15, as part of the transitional period, and by March 15, all 56 countries in category grey will be moved to either green, orange or red following ECDC evaluations. 
Cyprus is a highly visited destination for many Israelis, given its short distance and its popularity with those seeking to get married without receiving approval from Israel's Rabbinate, where both homosexual and mixed-faith weddings can legally take place.


