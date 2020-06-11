Cyprus will require coronavirus test from Israelis due to morbidity spike

Reports from the neighboring island of Cyprus indicate that the Cypriot Health Ministry has changed Israel's health category from A to B, retracting the planned exemption for Israelis entering the country scheduled for June 20.



Israel's status as a relatively safe place to be during the coronavirus pandemic has been questioned after the Health Ministry in Cyprus moved Israel from its previous category A to category B, according to a report by Ynet news on Thursday.

The implication is that Israelis who wish to travel to Cyprus will be required to present a negative test for coronavirus taken in the past 72 hours, opposed to an exemption given to tourists arriving from category A countries.

On Tuesday Cyprus began allowing incoming flights from 19 countries, including Israel. Cyprus' plan to encourage tourists to return to the island in light of the coronavirus pandemic, was divided into two stages. The first, included allowing tourists to enter the country as long as they provide a negative test for coronavirus taken at least 72 hours before the flight.

The second stage of the plan, starting on June 20, will allow citizens from A category countries to enter the country without being required to present a coronavirus test or medical papers of any kind.

Category A includes the following countries: Greece, Malta, Bulgaria, Norway, Finland, Austria, Slovenia, Denmark, Germany, Hungary and Lithuania. Countries in category B include Switzerland, Poland, Romania, Kroatia, Astonia, Czech Republic and now Israel as well.

The Cyprus Tourism Organization in Israel told Ynet that they are evaluating the situation on a weekly basis and that Israel can still return to the category A list.

The government of Cyprus announced last month that it will be paying accommodation and medical fees of tourists who will be diagnosed with coronavirus while on the island.