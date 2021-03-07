Dan Hotels opens NIS 3.5m. kitchen in Tirat Carmel

Tiv VeTaim catering company, a subsidiary of Idit from the Dan Hotels Group, has launched a company kitchen in Tirat Carmel with an investment of NIS 3.5 million.

Tiv VeTaim was acquired in 2013 by Idit Catering, which is one of the largest and leading companies in the workplace catering industry and for business organizations.

In Tiv VeTaim’s new kitchen , technological systems and advanced equipment have been introduced that enable the production of delicious home-made chilled meals without preservatives and a long shelf life for delivery throughout the country.

Idit and Tiv VeTaim operate their catering system nationwide and provide about 80,000 meals at about 120 service sites every day.

Customers include: Rafael, Elbit Systems, Strauss Group, HP, Negev Nuclear Research Center, the Prime Minister’s Office, Israel Corp., Dor Sheltered Housing Network, Western Digital, Dexcel Group and Adama Group.

Shachar Ben Muvhar Kahana, CEO of Tiv VeTaim, noted at the event that together with the development, expansion and introduction of new technology, Tiv VeTaim Kitchen continues to prepare traditional hand-cooked home cooking by veteran cooks who have worked at the company for many years.

Ran Katzman, CEO of Idit, noted at the event that despite the novel coronavirus crisis in 2020, the company increased the company’s customer base by about 15%.

The event was held in the presence of Ronen Nissenbaum, CEO of Dan Hotels, Katzman and Kahana.