The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Daniel's story: The IDF's newest recruit with vision impairment

Daniel Defour, who went blind at the young age of 15, became one of the few vision impaired youth to be inducted into the IDF.

By CODY LEVINE  
JULY 29, 2020 19:26
Special in Uniform recruit Omer, seen at the Palmahim Air Force base with his friend Gil Lahana. (photo credit: JNF)
Special in Uniform recruit Omer, seen at the Palmahim Air Force base with his friend Gil Lahana.
(photo credit: JNF)
Daniel Defour, who went blind at the young age of 15, enlisted on Thursday to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as a volunteer following an appeal to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, fulfilling a dream he had since his youth, as highlighted by Special in Uniform, a revolutionary program for young Israeli adults with disabilities.
On Thursday, Defour was officially inducted into the IDF in what was once considered a tremendously difficult step, providing hope to other blind youth pursuing their military service as an important Israeli rite of passage.
Accordingly, there has thus far been little historical precedent for allowing vision impaired and blind youth to serve in the IDF, which is typically considered grounds for an exemption from military service in Israel.
Defour, a resident of Tel Aviv, was born prematurely 22 years ago and weighed barely a pound (0.45 KG) at birth, spending his first months of life in the Intensive Care Unit. He was later diagnosed with retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), also known as Terry syndrome, an eye disease that affected premature babies who neonatal intensive care and oxygen therapy to facilitate lung development. 
By age 13, a week after his bar mitzvah, the disease returned, prompting Defour to undergo seven eye surgeries in an attempt to salvage his vision. At age 15, Defour awoke one morning vision-less, leaving him completely blind.
“I didn’t know what to do. I wanted to scream from fear; I was sure my life was over,” said Daniel.
“I was devastated, and I wanted to bury myself,” he added.
Living up to the challenge of living with blindness, Defour enrolled in a program at the Jerusalem Institute for the Blind, learning essential skills of reading and coping with his other four senses.
“Many times I was tempted to throw the towel in, to give up, but then I’d remember that I couldn’t give up because I was placed in this world with a goal and purpose that is mine alone, and I was determined to achieve it.”
Growing up with an obsession for cars, Defour wrote a letter to Netanyahu at the age of 17 describing his passion for motor vehicles, and asking the latter for a five-minute ride with him in his armored limousine. To his surprise, Netanyahu personally read his letter, and sent him an invitation to visit the Knesset and go for a ride. The five-minute ride turned into a a two-and-half hour long meeting between the two, in which Netanyahu asked the Defour about his hopes and dreams.
“Mr. Prime Minister,” replied Daniel passionately, “my greatest wish of all is to join the IDF and serve my country.”
That fateful meeting prompted the Prime Minister's Office to contact Special in Uniform to officially recommend Defour for the program.
Special in Uniform is a program designed for young Israelis with various mild physical and mental disabilities to complete their military service, while simultaneously offering training and skills that empowers them tom fully integrate into Israeli society and the workforce after completing their service. The program also aims to break down societal barriers and encourage acceptance of social diversity among the Israeli populace.


Following completion of the program, graduating youths receive their military ID and are placed in military bases across the country to perform important jobs while building their self-confidence in taking part in the Israeli rite of passage of IDF service. 
Since the program was implemented, hundreds of Israeli youth have participated and successfully integrated into the IDF framework and service. In recent years, the program has expanded to over 500 participants, later serving on 35 military army bases across Israel.
Heads of the program expect to expand  enrollment to 1,000 participants by 2023. Defour, who completed the program, is now a full-fledged and integrated soldier in the IDF, despite his disability.
“I’m very happy to serve my country,” Daniel expresses emotionally, “and I know that I will serve it well. I am so grateful to the IDF and Special in Uniform for opening up the door to me into the vocational world, into the adult world.”
In a message of hope to other disabled youth wishing to serve their country, Daniel said that “I want to say to every kid in Israel who doesn’t believe in himself that you can change the IDF. You can change the world! Don’t say, ‘I can’t,’ don’t say, ‘I won’t,’ because that will only lead you far, far away from your dreams. Instead, say ‘I will!’ Strive to overcome your obstacles, because you can do it, and then you surely will!”


Tags IDF IDF Soldiers disability blind blindness
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Marcel Adams: A hundred years of loving Israel and life By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by