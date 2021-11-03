The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
David Kempinski Tel Aviv hotel to open in April 2022

The David Kempinski Tel Aviv, the city's newest luxury hotel, will open in February 2022.

By ZEV STUB  
NOVEMBER 3, 2021 15:53
Tel Aviv is getting a new luxury hotel. The David Kempinski Tel Aviv will open in February 2022, the global hotel chain said Wednesday.
Tel Aviv is getting a new luxury hotel. The David Kempinski Tel Aviv will open in February 2022, the global hotel chain said Wednesday.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Tel Aviv is getting a new luxury hotel. The David Kempinski Tel Aviv will open in February 2022, the global hotel chain said Wednesday.
Housed over 34-stories in a seaside skyscraper that was built by Feigin Architects with interior design by Ara Design, the 250-room-and-suite hotel will be located on Yarkon Street along the Mediterranean Sea promenade, adjacent to the Tel Aviv Beach and Trumpeldor Beach.
Established 125 years ago, Kempinski Hotels is Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group, with 80 locations around the world. This will be its first hotel in Israel.
In addition to new entertainment and culinary offerings, the hotel will include a full-service spa with 11 treatment rooms, a fully-equipped gym, a sauna and a relaxation area. Manicure, pedicure and hair salon appointments are also offered. The hotel's meeting and banquet space can accommodate up to 500 guests, offering a venue for weddings, large conferences, business meetings, and holiday celebrations.
Among the highlights of the hotel are 56 grand suites, including a triplex-penthouse suite spanning more than 4,000-square-feet, with a 1200-square-foot rooftop terrace and infinity pool melting into the coastline.

Guests of the hotel's top 14 suites will have exclusive access to the 34th-floor outdoor lounge, with a private rooftop pool, relaxation area with sunbeds and cabanas, and a fully-serviced lounge restaurant and bar. At night, the 34th-floor lounge will also transform into a nightclub.
The hotel will feature five dining venues spread across multiple floors of the property, each with its own unique atmosphere and decor. Among them is the Sereia Restaurant & Lounge, a high-end Kosher fish restaurant. The hotel's infinity pool deck will feature a full-day menu and bar while the lobby entertainment will offer a two-in-one concept with The Common Bar, a Cohiba Atmosphere-branded cigar bar and Israel’s first House of Macallan whisky bar.
Each of the 250 guest rooms and suites at The David Kempinski Tel Aviv features views of the Mediterranean Sea, with sliding glass doors. Room rates start at $550 per night, the hotel said.
“Our goal is to create a warm community and become a home base in Tel Aviv for families visiting Israel," said Guy Klaiman, the hotel's general manager. "The David Kempinski Tel Aviv is the new central hub along the beach, combining the finest of a beach vacation and cultural urban experience.” 


