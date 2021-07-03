Defense Committee updates reserve duty roles, sets new reserve objectives

The temporary committee, led by MK Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid), unanimously approved an order, updating the list of IDF roles for which it is now possible to be called to reserve duty past the standard age of 40. The list now has 28 roles in which IDF personnel can be called for reserves past age 40, down one from the previous list of 29.

The order also set a new target for reserves, clearly defining the ability to call up Home Front Command soldiers and soldiers who support Home From Command activity in times when they are needed. The activity of the command during the coronavirus pandemic emphasized the need for such a definition, that will be applicable during times of emergency, according to the IDF.

In 20 of the roles on the list of late reserves release the age of release from reserve duty is now 49 and in others it is 45. After the order was approved, the total number of jobs where the age of release from reserves is 49 dropped from 27 to 22. The number of roles where the age of release from reserves is 45 rose from two to six.

The change means that the number of IDF reserve personnel who can be called up has dropped by approximately 200, from 8,700 to 8,500, according to the IDF.

The new list does not include seven roles which were previously among these positions, but six roles that were not previously included have been added to the list. Among roles removed from the list are dental medical officer and broadband communications technician. Among roles added to the list are paramedic, ambulance driver, mechanic flight officer and armament system technician.

